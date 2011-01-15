Scott Boms

The Medium

black white gray orange klavika layered mcluhan
Starting more or less from scratch with this design after spending more time researching and thinking about how to bring in some of Marshall's insights into the page designs.

The new layouts attempt to loosely draw on how he structured many of his books - as mosaics - but to also bring in a more simple, largely black and white, two typeface aesthetic which fits with how nearly all his books were produced. I also abandoned the previous Proxima Nova typeface for Klavika from Process Type, despite Proxima Nova being a reasonable match to Akzidenz Grotesque.

Posted on Jan 15, 2011
