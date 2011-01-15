Travis Neilson

64

Travis Neilson
Travis Neilson
  • Save
64 pampadour numerals fun rebound typography lyrics beatles paul century modern eames century modern
Download color palette

I love the fact that the pampadour numerals were made into a font. Matthew's shot was fun and made me immediately think of these lyrics (math!). Thanks Matthew!

Travis Neilson
Travis Neilson

More by Travis Neilson

View profile
    • Like