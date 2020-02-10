Tuff Streetwear - Logo Concepts

Here's two logo concepts i've been cooking recently for a streetwear brand named Tuff.

Jonathan, the CEO of the brand mentioned on the brief how he wanted to associate Tuff with freedom and healing, so during the sketching phase (second picture) i brainstormed logo concepts that relate that with the initial of the name ☤

Now, for the final chosen ones, do you prefer option 1 or option 2?

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

