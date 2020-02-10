Iqonic Design

Vito - Admin Dashboard Template

Iqonic Design
Iqonic Design
  • Save
Vito - Admin Dashboard Template admin dashboard admin dashboard template admin ui design admin panel ui admin panel medical dashboard business dashboard business graphicdesign visual design uiuxdesign dashboard app app design dashboard ui app logo admin dashboard website design design uiux
Download color palette

Create a visually appealing backend with Vito - Admin Dashboard Template.

We’ve added ready to use pages. With many more upcoming pre-builts, Vito’s harmonious design and super clean looks will make your webapp look beautiful and elegant. This template works seamlessly on all major web browsers, tablets, and phones. Take a look.

Iqonic Design
Iqonic Design

More by Iqonic Design

View profile
    • Like