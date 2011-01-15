Nathan Godding

Shtetl Blast

Working on another version of the lettering that utilizes other shapes besides the half-circle. This is a promo card for a local band (electro-klezmer)

Looking back on this, I'm thinking I could do away with the grid lines

Posted on Jan 15, 2011
