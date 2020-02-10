PepsiCo App Interactions 🧃

PepsiCo is exactly what you think it is – a huge corporation generating more than $65 billion revenue each year from selling Pepsi and Cheetos (among dozens of other brands). How many employees worldwide they’ve got, you ask? Around 263,000. Yes, that’s a lot.

We’ve prepared a design concept for PepsiCo that would serve the following goals: notify the employees on the upcoming meetings and display useful information about the colleagues they’re about to meet. We presented an iOS app concept that would combine data pulled from LinkedIn and PepsiCo's internal system.

