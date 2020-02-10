Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cyndee Wilson

Sol Wayfinder Sign

Cyndee Wilson
Cyndee Wilson
Hire Me
  • Save
Sol Wayfinder Sign branding crgraphix.com logo brand identity design vector typography design
Download color palette

Hotel commissioned me to design a wayfinder sign to direct guests to SoL, their food & beverage restaurant. Since the hotel is on the ocean, wanted to make sure the background of the sign reflected that. All that really mattered is they Loved It!!!

Cyndee Wilson
Cyndee Wilson
Here to explore my design portfolio on Dribbble? Welcome!
Hire Me

More by Cyndee Wilson

View profile
    • Like