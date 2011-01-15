Muhammad Ali Effendy

Mail Sign Main Page UI

Muhammad Ali Effendy
Muhammad Ali Effendy
Hire Me
  • Save
Mail Sign Main Page UI iphone ui mail signature effendy ali user interface main page
Download color palette

My first ever UI made for the upcoming release of Mail Sign 2 for iOS - http://itunes.com/apps/mailsign. Comments & suggestions would be appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 15, 2011
Muhammad Ali Effendy
Muhammad Ali Effendy
Award-Winning Designer
Hire Me

More by Muhammad Ali Effendy

View profile
    • Like