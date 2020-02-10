Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anton Proszkuratow

UI Interactions • Travel Portal

UI Interactions • Travel Portal microinteraction product design animation ui motion ui interaction table widget calendar card traveling interaction interactive guideline elements uikit ui design ui travel
UI interactions for the Travel portal. Made in @agente | 2018

