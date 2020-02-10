Gregoire Vella

Anais & co - Landing page

Anais & co - Landing page london geometrical shapes minimal motion design animation webdesign fwa awwwards technology education lessons french classes teaching tutor website homepage
  1. anais-dribbble-v3.mp4
  2. real-pixels.png

Exploration for www.anais.co website.

Animation tool: After effect
Design tool: Sketch - File attached
Font: Sofia + Utopia
Icons: Nucleo

Want to see more work: www.minimalapps.co
Want to work with us: london@minimalapps.co

anais-co.sketch
40 MB
Download
