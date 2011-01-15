Mike Rundle

"Social Posting" App UI

"Social Posting" App UI
From an upcoming Design Then Code tutorial teaching how to build a "social posting" app with a fast-scrolling timeline. My icon design skills leave a lot to be desired but I was happy that these ones didn't come out too badly. Any suggestions?

Posted on Jan 15, 2011
