André Mora

work/city-arts

André Mora
André Mora
  • Save
work/city-arts magazines editorial design photography andremora.com
Download color palette

Preparing to post last year's magazine work to my site.

Update
Now posted: http://andremora.com/work/city-arts

View all tags
Posted on Jan 15, 2011
André Mora
André Mora

More by André Mora

View profile
    • Like