Negative Ice

This image may not mean much without context.

I am currently working on what would be a contemporary bedlinen collection (inspired by winter, icebergs, ice, etc).

Right now, I am at the stage where I create two dimensional cut paper collages to come up with the main design and later, when all the pieces are done, I will be translating them into repeat patterns to then be printed on fabric.

The actual piece is roughly 6 x 7 inches.

Posted on Jan 15, 2011
