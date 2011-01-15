Chris Durbin

Mech ocean creatures

Mech ocean creatures seahorse
Making a series of mech fish to be used for laptop, cell phone & wall skins. Octopus is next! Followed by ... not sure yet. Any requests?

Posted on Jan 15, 2011
