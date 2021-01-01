Biography

Secondline hasn’t added a biography yet 🙁

Indonesia

Dribbble Pro Business

Member since Jul 2021

Secondline is a Business member

Upgrade to Pro Business and get your new profile along with many other perks. Learn more.

2 followers 3 following

Indonesia

Dribbble Pro Business

Member since Jul 2021

Members

  1. Sopia Septiani
  2. Zaid Dayari
  3. See all 2 members
2 followers 3 following