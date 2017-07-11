Scout gives you unlimited access to the best talent
Including finding, saving, and messaging
Starting at
$199
per month
One of thousands of amazing designers on Dribbble
“Dribbble has been instrumental for us, connecting us to a wide variety of fantastic clients. Not to mention the exposure it’s given us, allowing us find fantastic new team members.”
— Bill S Kenney
Co-Founder, Focus Lab
What can Scout do for you?
Find the best designers that match what you’re looking for
Scout enables you to find the highest quality designers by the criteria most important to you, including skills, experience, rate, location, and more.
Improve your workflow by easily organizing your favorite designers
Once you find a designer you’re interested in, group them using lists to stay organized and come back to your search anytime.
Connect with and message designers
You are in control of when and how to contact designers. Plus, our designers have opted-in to being contacted, which means your efforts are more efficient and fruitful.
