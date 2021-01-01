Hire web designers in Santiago

  • Hector Heredia

    Hector Heredia

    Santiago, Chile

    Record Player 3dillustration blender 3d vinilo player record
    Relax Time mug coffee sofa 3d illustration 3d blender polygon runway
    Homy! wood shoes plants furniture home illustration 3d illustration 3d blender
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nicole Soto-Aguilar C.

    Nicole Soto-Aguilar C.

    Santiago - Chile

    Coronavirus and investments blue chart flat chile invest investment fintual coronavirus covid covid19
    Fintual Discovery Artwork duolingo finances geometic basic grain nasa 70s spaceship space discovery fintual chile app flat
    Fintual Discovery poppins duoling progress black sky earth nasa space planet discovery fintech ui social app flat
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Andres Vera

    Andres Vera

    Santiago, Chile.

    Coffee shop logo Design graphic design coffee coffeeshop ice cream illustration design iconography color palette typography logotype logodesign branding logo
    Coffee shop logo Design graphic design coffeeshop coffee animal logo lyon illustration design iconography color palette typography logotype logodesign branding logo
    social media campaign - Brand Ambassadors composition print design poster design espresso biodegradable chile coffee brand coffee brand ambassadors social media campaign stories social media design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Juan León

    Juan León

    Santiago de Chile

    ChessKid Adventure Logo Animation logo animation chess
    Icons (Goal League) ready games indie game pills game coin collectables
    Essential Worker ready games motion design animation indie game fake3d character design cleaning building worker
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Alexis

    Alexis

    Stgo, Chile

    cine draw illustration design
    podcast branding logo chile design
    fall out anxiety depressed blue corona virus coronavirus covid-19 motion design draw chile animation animatedgif illustration design
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Marcus Tiplea

    Marcus Tiplea

    Santiago, Chile

    Family Mission Statement swirls copperplate texture pen old vintage lettering spencerian calligraphy mission family crest
    Cinicola Family Crest wood leaf waves cross seed shield drawing etching vine control peace seal family heritage
    BM monogram logo design family crest family oldstyle brand identity brand lettering lombardic calligraphy stamp symbol logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Kevin Henriquez

    Kevin Henriquez

    Santiago, Chile

    Real Estate - Details Page inter details page real estate design web design website ui
    Multi Day Tour Detail Page mobile app mobile ui barlow condensed product page mobile travel ui
    Magnetic Button Effect design motion animation motion design css
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Natanael

    Natanael

    Santiago, Chile

    📺 TV Time Login screens Redesign | Interactions interaction design movies tracker phone sign up sign in prototype login ux design ui design interaction ux motion app ui interface uiux designer design dribbble
    📺 TV Time Login screens Redesign | Weekly Warm up tracker app weekly warm-up warmup sign up sign in login screen tv shows movies ui design ux interface uiux shot ui dribbble design
    Bring Interaction design - Playoff ProtoPie 5.0 protopie5.0 interactive design interactive interaction design interaction product design protopie shot ux app motion ui interface uiux designer design dribbble
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Marielena González

    Marielena González

    Stgo. de Chile

    Summer VW Van logo tshirt line vehicle design road palm beach summer flat car classic vector illustration volkswagen vw van vw bus vw
    The Gentleman Barber | Logo for Sale barber logo barber shop identity sale forsale branding character vector illustration gentleman barbershop logo barber
    Warrior e-Sport Logo character gamer gaming team logo youtuber twitch gladiator e-sport illustration warrior logo mascot sport esport logo spartan warrior
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ana Fariñas

    Ana Fariñas

    Santiago de Chile, Chile

    Vokado Mobile App ux design flat ui mobile app mobile ui ui designer ui design
    Hello Dribbble! flat vector ui invitation illustration uidesign illustrator debutshot debut shot debut
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Daniela Camacho

    Daniela Camacho

    Santiago de Chile, Chile.

    "No, She Can't" photoshop art illustration illustration digital painting digital painting book children book illustration childrens book
    Music Album Design - SixGunn yellow blues edition photoediting digipack album artwork album cover design music art
    Michigan Pioneer Women - Sleeve Package design art photo editing music album music art album design album cover art album cover
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design

