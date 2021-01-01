Hire UX designers in Cape Town
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 90 UX designers in Cape Town available for hire
-
Matthew Hall
Cape Town, South Africa.
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- Web Design
-
Alex Marais
Cape Town
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Chris van Rooyen
Cape Town
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Debbie Turner
Cape Town
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Dane Perring
Cape Town
- Mobile Design
- Product Design
- Web Design
-
Craig Seagreen
Cape Town, South Africa
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Jason de Villiers
Cape Town
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Product Design
-
Ryan Brüssow
Cape Town, South Africa
- Leadership
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Bonga
Cape Town, South Africa
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Derek Clark
CPT
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Justin Evans
Cape Town, South Africa
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.