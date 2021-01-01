Hire UI & visual designers in Washington, D. C.

Viewing 11 out of 307 UI & visual designers in Washington, D. C. available for hire

  • Will Dove

    Will Dove

    Washington DC

    T-Rex Tech animals logo animals washington dc logo branding tech logo tech dinosaur tyrannosaurus rex tyrannosaurus
    Tyrannosaurus Tech washington dc patch badge sticker atlanta tech logo nature animal logo dinosaur logo tech tyrannosaurus rex tyrannosaurus
    C-Boys Don't Cry north carolina logo designer illustrator vectorart cowboy boots dove line art washington dc logo hat eye vector cowboy hat cowboy
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Derek Torsani

    Derek Torsani

    Baltimore, MD

    Sound Color Navigation Interaction sound color gif interaction menu navigation
    Sound Color Project app tech music art color sound
    Khan Academy Animated Logo gif branding logo education logo animation education
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Farrúh Tillaev

    Farrúh Tillaev

    Washington DC

    Measuring Blood Pressure gauge interface pressure blood medical monitor interaction mobile
    Cards - Form and Input mobile form input swipe card
    Hold to Expand speaker interface press hold expand product ui
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Kristina Lakeway

    Kristina Lakeway

    Reston, VA

    Life at UPenn card featured school university responsive design website web landing web design ux ui
    About Upenn breadcrumb footer cards tab cta stats facts university school quote design website web landing web design ux ui
    UPenn Mobile testimonial quote article card cta slider school university accordion responsive design website web landing web design ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Raksa Yin

    Raksa Yin

    Washington, DC

    36 Days of Type 2021 experimental drawn type 36daysoftype illustration hand lettering lettering typography type
    Animation Play / Madrid loading screen loading animation interaction animation interaction prototype animation prototype ui animation ui motion ui user inteface interface animation design animation
    Ocean, UI Play anima animation sea creature sea productdesign webdesign prototype ui motion water ocean
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Mike Mitov

    Mike Mitov

    Chevy Chase, MD

    WHC - Hero Design Exploration interaction design webdesign website design ux design ui design uxdesign minimal ui website web design
    RoseTrust - Hero Design Exploration #1 uidesign uxdesign ui ux uiux ux design ui design ux web design website design interaction design minimal ui website web design
    New Landing Page Mobile Design ui design ux design uidesign uxdesign ux websites design websitedesign website design interaction design minimal ui website web design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Anna Makowska

    Anna Makowska

    digital nomad

    amaze (onboarding screens) branding design icon vector kids app illustration kids app onboarding ui onboarding screen onboarding
    amaze ui ux app design vector illustration iconography brand logo kids app kids
    candela home vector illustration branding logo identity design brand candles candle
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Jordan Flaig

    Jordan Flaig

    Washington, D.C.

    Electronic Mail newsletter email platform donation revv ios app saas clean ux ui
    2018 illustration design platform donation revv ios app saas clean iphone ux ui
    Atomic templates organisms molecules atoms revv styleguide clean donation donate system design platform saas ux ui atomic sketch
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nickolena

    Nickolena

    Washington, DC

    Retail Coalition Logo shopping bag bag shopping creative logo adobe illustrator illustration icon design logodesign vector creative retail design branding logo design logo
    Focus On interactive website concept color block web icon design icon creative design branding ui ux website design
    Best Buy PAC Flyer Design political campaign political branding brochure form employee technology creative print flyer design flyer
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ashley Morris

    Ashley Morris

    Baltimore, MD

    Animated HTML5 Agency Ads motion graphics ads display ads branding design gif
    Animated HTML Display Ads rings jewelry gif bodymovin javascript ads animation lottie
    Inktober Day 22: Chef procreate tough guy character design cooking chef rebound design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Matt Houser

    Matt Houser

    Washington, DC

    Investigative Icons icon set detective investigations digital criminal justice illustrator iconography icons
    Prehistoric Visions tropical island icons nature asteroid dinosaur illustrator illustration prehistoric
    Warmup Icons egyptian ancient medieval castle royal chess rose icons illustrator spider mansion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

