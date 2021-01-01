Hire UI & visual designers in Maryland Us

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 305 UI & visual designers in Maryland Us available for hire

  Derek Torsani

    Derek Torsani

    Baltimore, MD

    Sound Color Navigation Interaction sound color gif interaction menu navigation
    Sound Color Project app tech music art color sound
    Khan Academy Animated Logo gif branding logo education logo animation education
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  Will Dove

    Will Dove

    Washington DC

    T-Rex Tech animals logo animals washington dc logo branding tech logo tech dinosaur tyrannosaurus rex tyrannosaurus
    Tyrannosaurus Tech washington dc patch badge sticker atlanta tech logo nature animal logo dinosaur logo tech tyrannosaurus rex tyrannosaurus
    C-Boys Don't Cry north carolina logo designer illustrator vectorart cowboy boots dove line art washington dc logo hat eye vector cowboy hat cowboy
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  Farrúh Tillaev

    Farrúh Tillaev

    Washington DC

    Measuring Blood Pressure gauge interface pressure blood medical monitor interaction mobile
    Cards - Form and Input mobile form input swipe card
    Hold to Expand speaker interface press hold expand product ui
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  Ashley Morris

    Ashley Morris

    Baltimore, MD

    Animated HTML5 Agency Ads motion graphics ads display ads branding design gif
    Animated HTML Display Ads rings jewelry gif bodymovin javascript ads animation lottie
    Inktober Day 22: Chef procreate tough guy character design cooking chef rebound design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  Raksa Yin

    Raksa Yin

    Washington, DC

    36 Days of Type 2021 experimental drawn type 36daysoftype illustration hand lettering lettering typography type
    Animation Play / Madrid loading screen loading animation interaction animation interaction prototype animation prototype ui animation ui motion ui user inteface interface animation design animation
    Ocean, UI Play anima animation sea creature sea productdesign webdesign prototype ui motion water ocean
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  Mike Mitov

    Mike Mitov

    Chevy Chase, MD

    WHC - Hero Design Exploration interaction design webdesign website design ux design ui design uxdesign minimal ui website web design
    RoseTrust - Hero Design Exploration #1 uidesign uxdesign ui ux uiux ux design ui design ux web design website design interaction design minimal ui website web design
    New Landing Page Mobile Design ui design ux design uidesign uxdesign ux websites design websitedesign website design interaction design minimal ui website web design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  Kristina Lakeway

    Kristina Lakeway

    Reston, VA

    Life at UPenn card featured school university responsive design website web landing web design ux ui
    About Upenn breadcrumb footer cards tab cta stats facts university school quote design website web landing web design ux ui
    UPenn Mobile testimonial quote article card cta slider school university accordion responsive design website web landing web design ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  Kevin Zwirble

    Kevin Zwirble

    Baltimore

    Retro Cards photoshop vector typography type lettering vintage sport retro logo illustration
    Dry Heat Index branding typography thicklines lettering vintage sport retro logo icon illustration
    Women's Worlds vintage design sport retro logo vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  Jordan Flaig

    Jordan Flaig

    Washington, D.C.

    Electronic Mail newsletter email platform donation revv ios app saas clean ux ui
    2018 illustration design platform donation revv ios app saas clean iphone ux ui
    Atomic templates organisms molecules atoms revv styleguide clean donation donate system design platform saas ux ui atomic sketch
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  Anna Makowska

    Anna Makowska

    digital nomad

    amaze (onboarding screens) branding design icon vector kids app illustration kids app onboarding ui onboarding screen onboarding
    amaze ui ux app design vector illustration iconography brand logo kids app kids
    candela home vector illustration branding logo identity design brand candles candle
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  Alan Clark

    Alan Clark

    Baltimore, MD

    Patient Account Home medical app online ordering delivery telehealth pharmacy medical
    Patient Onboarding telehealth onboarding ui cannabis healthcare pharmaceutical medical onboarding
    Live Leaderboard scoreboard sports golf ios ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

