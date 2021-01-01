Hire UI & visual designers in Colombo

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 150 UI & visual designers in Colombo available for hire

  • Sanoj Dilshan

    Sanoj Dilshan

    Colombo, Sri Lanka

    Header Exploration - Online Learning Platform learning app online learning platform education hero hero banner 3d web designer user interface designer interface design design ui design user interface ui landing page design landing page webdesign web web ui header design header exploration header
    Internet Provider - App UI Design ui designer mobile apps provider app mobile data data darkmode trend mobile app design internet app service app internet provider iphone x user interface design app interface design app design app ui design ui design mobile app
    Payment Dashboard - UI Design payment dashboard clean ui minimal designs dashboard dashboard ui trend figmadesign figma user interface design userinterface invoice design payment web webdesign design ui ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Dulanjaya Samarajeewa

    Dulanjaya Samarajeewa

    Colombo, Sri Lanka

    Music E-Learning App Onboarding app design ux ui adobe xd
    Wallet Mobile UI branding typography design app ui ux adobe xd
    Plants Mobile UI branding design app ux ui adobe xd
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Chehan Madusanka

    Chehan Madusanka

    Colombo, Sri Lanka

    Online courses Edutech interaction design uiux design mobile app design interaction-design uiux
    online courses edutech uiux design interaction design mobile app design interaction-design uiux
    Online courses Edutech interaction design uiux design mobile app design uiux interaction-design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Buwaneka Ranatunge

    Buwaneka Ranatunge

    Sri Lanka, Colombo

    Auto Mobile Self Care App mobile ui mobile app design mobile app ux ui
    Auto Mobile Self Care App mobile ui mobile app app ios mobile uiux ui ux
    Dashboard Design webdesign web dashboard template dashboard app dashboard ui dashboard design dashboard uiux ceffectz design ui ux
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • A S I R I 🥤

    A S I R I 🥤

    Colombo Sri Lanka

    Winter theme gameplay backgrounds flatdesign illustration game game design game background
    Inquest Landing Page creative design daily ui uiux interaction audience crowdsource events polling questionandanswers inquest saas liveevents landing page design product design
    Kinki Be Bikini wear landing page concept minimalism concept design branding sri lanka aperal bikiniwear landing page
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Maduranga Kodithuwakku

    Maduranga Kodithuwakku

    Colombo, Sri Lanka

    TouristI Admin Portal UI Design ui design web app ui design dashboard admin portal
    TouristI Mobile UI Design mobile ui design ui design ui
    HR LOGO Design logo design icon brand identity logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ranikas

    Ranikas

    Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte, Sri Lanka

    sswrled vector logo minimal illustrator branding typography illustration design
    EXPLORE 📣🚲 art minimal illustrator branding typography illustration design
    Sunrise art minimal illustrator illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Isuru Hasith Bandara

    Isuru Hasith Bandara

    Colombo, Sri Lanka

    The Hound digital art digital illustration colorful artwork designinspiration creative vector illustration design
    Neumorphism Icons for weather Casting new trend creative neumorphism minimal simple icon branding vector illustration logo design
    Guard watch - Sign in Process ( Password reset successful) sign in minimal user interface userinterface ui design vector illustration user experience uxdesign design uidesign ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Amplifyn

    Amplifyn

    Colombo, Sri Lanka

    Point of sales app for PowerTools pos component progressive web app industrial business point of sale b2b pos system design system app design ux
    Corporate identity for Connective identity design virtual reality digital experience brand identity branding
    PetLink - Pet health mobile app design clinic doctor booking app healthtech veterinary pets ui ux
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Chanaka S Irugalbandara

    Chanaka S Irugalbandara

    Colombo, Sri Lanka

    Beyond Design - Community Sticker branding logo sticker stickermule holographic design
    Beyond Design yellow blue black white beyonddesign madewithsketch community typography icon design illustration vector logo branding
    Online Shopping Experience marketplace product description product details product card card ui card ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • OUTGRID

    OUTGRID

    Colombo, Sri Lanka

    Neybor - Seller ux dashboard seller platform typography web user interface design illustration product design components branding
    We are OUTGRID. kinetic typography app web interaction design motion design animation logo startup design studio branding components user interface design ux ui
    Neybor - Your friendly, neighbourhood organizer. logo ecommerce typography ux design design system components recruiter job board illustration web web app user interface design interaction design branding
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.