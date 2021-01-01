Hire UI & visual designers in Chittagong

Viewing 11 out of 245 UI & visual designers in Chittagong available for hire

  • Tahsin Tamanna

    Tahsin Tamanna

    Chittagong, Bangladesh

    Available on Fiverr | tahsintamanna icon gigs bestdesigner fiverr lettermark design sketch mark uiux brand identity bestseller branding logo graphic design ui
    Behance Saas Redesign | Darkmode webdesign design mark uiux lettermark brand identity icon darkmode behance redesign dashboard saas branding
    IT Company Web LOGIN UI | MIDPOINT screen mark icon illustration logo design lettermark brand identity uiux signin login webui branding
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nazim Uddin ✪

    Nazim Uddin ✪

    Chittagong, Bangladesh

    Sffan Cannabis Cannabis modern logo Cannabis logo branding symbol logo creative stationery design stationery design flyer design creative design creative logo sketch modern cannabis logo cannabis logo design cannabis logo sffan cannabis modern logo 2021
    Zastho logo Z modern logo Z logo branding Z letter logo flyer design business card creative designer creative logo brand identity modern logo designer new logo design zastho logo z modern logo z letter modern logo z letter logo modern logo 2021
    Hyavo Uribi logo HU modern logo HU logo branding HU letter flat logo design minimalist logo creative design creative logo h letter logo hu letter modern logo hu letter logo hu modren logo hu modren logo hyavo uribi logo hyavo uribi logo modern logo 2020
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Kakon Ghosh

    Kakon Ghosh

    Chittagong,Bangladesh

    Logo For Exterior Company. mountain logo graphic design modern logo logo brand identity minimal brand design branding real estate logo exterior logo
    Wrist Enthusiast logo Branding. wristwatch logo w e letter logo graphic design logo brand identity minimal design brand design branding modern logo letter logo
    U & J Letter Logo Mark modern logo brand identity minimal design brand design branding logo wordmark lettermark minimalist minimal logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Md Forhad Alam

    Md Forhad Alam

    Chittagong, Bangladesh

    Beauty and Wellness Landing Page figma behance website web landing page design landing page beauty wellness branding mobile logo illustration design graphic design dribbble design trend website design web design uiux ui
    Business Growth Landing Page ui illustration design dribbble design trend website design web design uiux branding graphic design
    Business Growth Header animation logo branding design illustration graphic design dribbble design trend website design web design uiux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Foysal alam

    Foysal alam

    Chittagong, Bangladesh

    E-learning Landing Page minimal learn e-learning web design modern learning education ui design website design ux landing page creative branding
    Interior Landing Page design creative design modern interior layout design interior branding ux ui minimal website design landing page creative
    Medical Landing Page medical web design medical care landing page design modern design dribbble graphic design medical website medical website design website web minimal design branding website design ux ui landing page creative
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Kamrul Hassan Raj

    Kamrul Hassan Raj

    Chittagong, Bangladesh

    Letter logo K modern logo trendy lettermark website analytic analysis typography k letter logo clean brand app branding concept minimal abstract ux ui vector design creative logo
    Home Icon (Letter H) homeland city colorful trendy modern logo lettermark letter h rent home logo home lettering clean creative design vector analytics minimal icon branding concept branding
    K letter logo unique logo letter company logo app identity ui ux typeface k letter lettering typography design creative clean vector analytics abstract minimal icon branding concept branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dipta Design

    Dipta Design

    Chittagong, Bangladesh

    Ampersand lettering logo design glyphs type logo scanned visual design lettering graphic design sketch branding illustration logoconcept logodesign logomark logotype typography lettermark
    Noor Branding graphicdesign clothing brand vectorart minimalist logo minimalism brand identity visual identity visual design vector logocollection type logo logotype monogram logo typography logoconcept logodesign logomark branding
    Noor Brand Identity brand identity visual design clothing brand graphicdesign visual identity minimalist monogram letter mark lettering logo minimalist logo logoconcept lettermark logotype branding logomark logodesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Humayun Chowdhury

    Humayun Chowdhury

    Chittagong, Bangladesh

    Vintage aesthetic antler logo design! sketch hatching etching woodcut old fashion line art illustrator vintage aesthetic vintage vintage illustration vintage logo branding design classic vintage design logo vector logo design illustration custom type
    Forest illustration etching cross hatching woodcut edgy line art line drawing illustrator vintage merchandise branding ui design classic vintage design logo vector logo design illustration custom type graphic design
    Botanical Beauty Logo Design. illustrator lineart graphic design line work hand drawn vintage drawing custom hand-drawn outdoors ui branding design classic vintage design logo vector logo design illustration custom type
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Mahi Uddin

    Mahi Uddin

    Chittagong, Bangladesh

    AHG Logo logo design corporate logo flatdesign illustration business logo branding brand logo iconic logo minimalist logo flat logo
    Anita Toss Logo brand logo branding corporate logo business logo illustration minimalist logo iconic logo initial monogram logo initial monogram logo initial letter logo initial logo flat logo
    Shoeses Logo logo design letter logo business logo corporate logo branding illustration brand logo iconic logo minimalist logo flat logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Sohel Ahmed

    Sohel Ahmed

    Chittagong , Bangladesh

    Restaurant Logo
    Charity Logo
    Electronics logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Mohammed Hassan

    Mohammed Hassan

    Chittagong, Bangladesh

    Galaxy Style Font Typography! branding welcome shot social logo vector creative design illustration illustrator play hard work hard galaxy typography design typography art
    Stay Home Stay Safe Galaxy Type Art vector stay safe background web banner logo banner post socialmedia social design galaxy illustration illustraion illustration art typography art galaxy typography galaxy coronavirus staysafe stayhome
    coronavirus social media banner shutterstock freepik behance dribbble company corporate identity illustration galaxy creative design branding typography vector web banner ui corporate design banner design social media social covid19 coronavirus
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design

