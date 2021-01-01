Hire motion graphics designers in Sydney

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Monty Hayton

    Monty Hayton

    Sydney

    PC Builder App Pt.2 nav cards simple modern product dashboard builder tool web app tech computer manage dash web minimal interface design ux ui clean
    PC Builder Tool dash user interface designer manage computer tech web app cards app tool builder dashboard product web minimal interface design ux ui clean
    Ecommerce Website V2 website design landing page hero web design ecommerce design ecommerce music shopping store cart cards landing page design page website web minimal design ui ux clean
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Parham Marandi

    Parham Marandi

    Sydney, Australia

    Croply Pitch Deck Icons land consumer shopping insurance government bank commodity mining farmer farming environment pitch deck spot illustration agriculture icon
    Real Estate App real estate illustration house illustration illustration real estate ui design real estate app app ui ux app ui design ui design
    Campi - Buy Different Items gaming platform ecommerce item purchasing buy items character design illustration gaming
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Andrew McKay

    Andrew McKay

    Sydney, Australia

    Daily Check-in meditation stats stats insight timer feeling check in check-in meditation app meditation mobile app ios app app app design
    Chatfire logo branding chatfire app ios chat app app icon fire logo flame tinder brand icon chat fire logo
    Insight Circles - Landing Page app insighttimer teams corporate ui website design website landingpage landing groups enterprise circles
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Akriti Bhusal

    Akriti Bhusal

    Sydney, Australia

    Remember to Take a Deep Breath meditation health app animation lineart workout yoga health icon illustration vector
    Reading lineart reader user read book minimal design icon illustration vector
    Dreams ✰⋆ dreamy dream nepal art doodle line minimal design icon illustration vector
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Tomas Zeman

    Tomas Zeman

    Sydney

    ClickAi - Layouts copywriter resume portfolio responsive layout adobe xd animation website builder startup app web ux ui
    ClickAi Signup + Onboarding form login startup app css html animation minimal website builder signup ui ux ai clickai
    ClickAi - Store shop website builder ecommerce fashion clickai store landing typography website clean app web minimal ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • We Discover

    We Discover

    SYDNEY

    VHS - The App! terminator retro design retro minimal clean typography mobile branding desktop app interface ux ux design ui visual design design
    Rick's Pickles Food Truck logos logodesign logotype brand identity brand design branding design car rendering cars food trucks typography rick morty food truck branding food truck foodtruck food warmup dribbbleweeklywarmup branding visual design design
    Treat Hunter Concept interface weekly warm-up halloween mobile app mobile apps weekly challenge weeklywarmup weekly branding app ux design ui visual design design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Julio Castellano

    Julio Castellano

    Sydney, Australia

    Funding Website Design 💰 startup loans shares property real estate investments fintech digital design ux ui
    Funding Website Design 💰 loans broker borrowing shares banking investments fintech interface design ux ui
    Flight Booking 🏖 ticket receipt qantas ios travel holiday flights booking
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Andrias Taniwan

    Andrias Taniwan

    Sydney, Australia

    The Feast! vector feast couple caricature illustration food
    Corgi Bike brand vector illustration illustrator dog corgi
    Dragon Fruit - Character Illustration vector character design illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Leah Fan

    Leah Fan

    Sydney

    Organic and Healthy illustrate 3d art illustration design
    Fast delivery illustrate 3d art illustration design
    Yummy things illustrate 3d art illustration design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Morgan Carter

    Morgan Carter

    Sydney, Australia

    Silki · iPhone iphone mobile product design
    Silki · Web web product design
    Silki · Android android mobile product design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Eugene

    Eugene

    Sydney, Australia

    Vein Clinic Posters vector graphic design poster design
    Orthopaedic surgeon branding healthcare medical orthopaedic doctor website experience design ux ui
    Icon sets for the featured navigation design medical lines flat illustration icon
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

