Hire motion graphics designers in Skopje

Viewing 11 out of 80 motion graphics designers in Skopje available for hire

  • Sanja Zakovska

    Sanja Zakovska

    Skopje

    Modular Input Component dropdown design system flat minimal forms clean ui ux list search select input component web app dashboard saas b2b form
    Select Input Component b2b list form picker selector saas minimal flat clean ux ui search design system dashboard web app app dropdown component select input
    Sidebar Navigation UI flat clean minimal nav bar dark dark theme grid b2b dashboard saas navigation bar ux app web menu navbar icons ui sidebar navigation
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • David Ristevski

    David Ristevski

    Skopje, Macedonia

    ПАПАЈА = Papaya cyrillic cyrilic lettering fruits green orange fruit papaya drawing vector illustration
    ЦРЕША = Cherry lettering cyrillic cyrilic red procreate app procreate art procreateapp procreate cherryblossom cherry fruit vector illustration
    ЈАБОЛКО = Apple lettering cyrillic cyrilic procreate app procreate art procreateapp procreate fruits apple fruit drawing vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • danijanev

    danijanev

    Skopje, Macedonia

    Dynamic growth smart design symbol clean typography minimal logo dynamic
    ICS design symbol clean typography minimal logo
    FOCUS smart sharp focus design symbol clean minimal logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Filip Panov

    Filip Panov

    Macedonia, Skopje

    Audiowurx works perfect sound waves futuristic modern minimal lineart creative mixing entertainment recording industry audio engineering typography brand identity mark brand symbol icon logo
    Tele Projekt logotype modern futuristic interface telecommunication typography brand identity mark brand symbol icon logo
    Aquarii88 - Badge aquarius spiritual business divination constellation lineart vector brand identity mark brand symbol icon logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Ensar Sever

    Ensar Sever

    Skopje

    KF Tirana albanian symbol football logo football club football logo design logodesign logotype logos logo eagle logo eagles albania shqiperia shqip shqiperija tirane tirana tirona
    AC Milan minimalist logo football logo logotype red logo football serie a italy logo design minimalism logodesign minimalist minimal logos logo rossoneri red and black milano milan ac milan
    Golden State Warriors brand nba minimalist logo minimalistic minimalism minimalist minimal logo design logodesign logotype logos logo basketball logo golden gate bridge california basketball golden gate warriors golden state
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Mërgim Fera

    Mërgim Fera

    Skopje

    The Nature calls
    Canyon Road vector logo ambient art nature graphicdesign design graphic illustration
    Equestrian Nature road landscape sunset website illustration graphicdesign graphic nature horse
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Nikola Ivanov

    Nikola Ivanov

    Skopje, Macedonia

    CARROT logo diamonds diamond gradient crown leafs leaf wings carrot
    H2O leafs shapes shades shadow stones stone sunrise sun birds bird nature h2o logo mountain trees tree grass bottles bottle water
    west camp logo design logodesign logotype logo tagline camp west wrapping wrap text typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Superdon

    Superdon

    Skopje, Macedonia

    Cute Mouse Cartoon cute mouse animal mascot cartoon character cartoon logo design company logo illustration graphic design flat icon minimal identity branding logo
    Cute Fox Cartoon mascot fox friendly animal cartoon character cartoon graphic design logo design vector illustration minimal icon flat branding logo
    Cute Elephant Cartoon cartoon character cute animal mascot friendly mascot elephant cartoon illustration graphic design identity icon branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Rosana Rosi Stamenkova

    Rosana Rosi Stamenkova

    Skopje, Macedonia

    Web Design & Development - StudioVirtu.org | Website landing page design branding wordpress web development website web design
    Web Design & Development - Rosanastamenkova.com | Web web development landing page design branding wordpress web development website web design
    Web Design & Development – MesecNaSportot.com | IA wordpress web development website web design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Kristijan Popcev

    Kristijan Popcev

    Skopje, Macedonia

    Upspot - The Creative Profile Web App responsive design mockups minimal web branding typography mockup app ux website design ui
    Upspot - The Creative Profile Web App mockup responsive design typography animation animated gif app ux website design ui
    Upspot - The Creative Profile Web App ux ui design website portfolio website responsive web design animation animated gif motion design layout typography creative portfolio mockup iphone 12 mockup
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Viktor Ficorski

    Viktor Ficorski

    Skopje, Macedonia

    AGROPREMIUM design vector logo illustration logodesign branding
    Logo Mockup04 minimal logos illustrator logodesign vector logo illustration design branding
    KUVIN Merlot Barique wine label wine label packaging illustrator design illustration branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

