Hire mobile designers in Zagreb

Viewing 11 out of 63 mobile designers in Zagreb available for hire

  • Ivan Bjelajac

    Ivan Bjelajac

    Zagreb, Croatia

    3 Estaciones de Metro de la Línea 9 presentation transition modern architecture layout grid
    3 Estaciones de Metro de la Línea 9 presentation typography architecture transition animation layout grid
    Amadeu Torner, Parc Logístic y Mercabarna modernist architecture modern design layout transition animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Andrea Jelić

    Andrea Jelić

    Zagreb - Centar, Croatia

    Layout Exploration: Giovanni Tisocco – Photography by Passion figma animationprinciple webdesign design minimalist whitespace photography modern layout typography minimal
    Layout Exploration: Giovanni Tisocco – Photography by Passion graphic design minimalist webdesign design whitespace photography modern layout typography minimal
    Playground Editorial 04 editorial editorial design web design fashion minimalist whitespace photography modern layout typography minimal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Siniša Plevnik

    Siniša Plevnik

    Zagreb, Croatia

    Full of life — Website design layout slider art art direction figma animals hero branding editorial tourist home modern minimal landing web website ux ui design
    Drink me! Magazine features editorial bar cocktail bar cocktail carousel hero slider home layout magazine typography landing web website ux ui design
    Boxxes — Architecture Website Design art direction minimal layout house home construction building architecture design architectural architecture typography landing web branding website ui ux design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Emil Čupić

    Emil Čupić

    Zagreb, Croatia

    Covid station 🏥🦠😷 temperature body scanner scanning vintage viruses cute google termal scan scan termal infection desinfection hospital virus covid-19 covid19 motion
    Crap loop!💩 uixdesign ui design user interface ui bad bad ui after effects 2d animation cool mobile apple google sunglasses crap ux design animation design ux uiux
    Isolation island😷 floating island scene house table cute skycity sky city sky windmill barrel cactus animation illustration low poly design google cinema4d 3d world low poly
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Toni Matišev

    Toni Matišev

    Zagreb, Croatia

    Journal white space concept exploration layout exploration typography ux desktop layout grid clean web ui minimal
    Kollektiv—Custom page form field typography dark custom form contact form contact ux desktop layout grid clean web ui minimal
    Vessel whitespace concept typography desktop layout grid clean web ux ui minimal
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Iva Jankov

    Iva Jankov

    Zagreb

    Chatbot Shopping App: Checkout e-commerce app shopping chatbot checkout bag mobile ux ui
    Chatbot Shopping App: Alerts android ios minimalistic design discount alerts prompt shopping chatbot mobile ux ui
    Chatbot Shopping App: Interaction discounts minimalist design minimalistic e-commerce alerts chatbot fashion shopping app animation interaction interaction design mobile ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Dejan Grgić

    Dejan Grgić

    Zagreb, Croatia

    OPG Explorer web application web app glassmorphism farmers market food app web application design web app design layout figma ui ux design ui design
    Find Art App mobile app design paintings art artwork mobile ui mobile app app design layout figma ui ux design ui design
    Travel app discover travel travel app mobile app mobile ui app design layout figma ui ux design ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Robert Midzic

    Robert Midzic

    Zagreb

    Verdoo (Shop and Plant Trees) carbon offset co2 planting planting trees planet green eco
    Verdoo Extension Design mobile earth planting seed green planet plants eco trees plant
    Bicycle App mobile app bicycle
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Siniša Cvahte

    Siniša Cvahte

    Zagreb, Croatia

    Landing V O I D lorem ipsum vector art planets landingpage landscape spaceman void landing page design landing space logo vector design illustration
    Landing Moonfever logo reflection webdesign landing vector art landing page design sky moon sunset city river gradients cityscape illustration
    Cowstronaut 🐄🛸 milk astronaut icons abduction ufo moo space cow illustration stickers cowstronaut
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Iva Pezic

    Iva Pezic

    Zagreb

    Kipwise homepage home page web knowledge base knowledgebase ui kipwise startup web design website
    Is it really ok? hand yellow digital illustration ipad procreate illustration ok
    Jadrija sketch jadrija sea illustration art procreate digital illustration digital croatia illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Andrija Prelec

    Andrija Prelec

    Zagreb, Croatia

    Habit App UI habit tracker mobile app ios ui ios mobile ui mobile app tracking habits habit
    Adopt a pet application adoption tinder app mobile app pet app dog pet pets adopt pet adopt
    Movie Theater Ticket-Booking App mobile app ticket booking ticket tickets movie theater cinema theater movies movie
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

