Hire mobile designers in Cape Town

Viewing 11 out of 90 mobile designers in Cape Town available for hire

  • Matthew Hall

    Matthew Hall

    Cape Town, South Africa.

    Concept & key visuals interaction web figma c4d octane art direction animation
    Exploration Website №003 minimal c4d octane webflow interaction web typography ui
    Exploration Website №001 bodymovin smooth scroll c4d octane web interaction typography ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Alex Marais

    Alex Marais

    Cape Town

    PlayStation News Portal dualsense apex legends fortnite skeumorphism skeuomorphic gradients game controller ps5 newsfeed blog news playstation gaming iphone app product ux ui mobile
    Stock Portfolio Tracker | Dark Mode graph chart diagram shares dashboard website investment crypto exchange colourful portfolio stocks trading lumo app product dark ux ui design
    Universe Education App earth sun apple dark video cards interaction principle planets universe space animation mobile iphone ios app product design ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Chris van Rooyen

    Chris van Rooyen

    Cape Town

    Summer Time spot illustrations summer outdoors spot shapes minimal geometric design vector illustration
    Food Icons - Part 2 food line iconography icon minimal geometric design graphic vector illustration
    Food icons editorial food line iconography icon minimal geometric vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Debbie Turner

    Debbie Turner

    Cape Town

    Leave Me Alone on a Saturday illustration design graphic design typography type
    Le Sociale conceptual identity concept food typography logo ui branding design
    Le sociale - concept identity for Luke Le Trac food foodapp branding typography identity design identity brand ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Dane Perring

    Dane Perring

    Cape Town

    Microloans App Concept fintech app design microloans loans ui ux
    Hiking App Concept mobile explore hiking mountains illustration design app ui
    Fanhood Style Tiles ux basketball makereign typography illustration ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Craig Seagreen

    Craig Seagreen

    Cape Town, South Africa

    Cute Monster art toy cute character monster character drawing ui branding digital art art 3d character monster weeklywarmup game design logo design vector character design character illustrator cute illustration
    Consumed art toy weeklywarmup icon digital art vector magic fire game design game art drawing art charactrer art logo animation monster character design character design illustrator illustration
    Happy St. Patrick's day game art badge logo gold green dribbbleweeklywarmup vector illustration lucky charms clover leprechaun st patricks day character design icon digital art logo vector character design illustrator cute illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jason de Villiers

    Jason de Villiers

    Cape Town

    Login Background illustration lighthouse serene illustrator design hills waterfall vector illustration art landscape illustration
    Weather App Concept Interaction app design vector illustration interactions ux aftereffects vector landscape illustration interaction animation animation uxdesign interaction design interaction ui design ui ux ui
    Weather App Concept uxdesign dynamic motiongraphics interactive interactiondesign aftereffects vector illustration vector island interaction landscape motion uiux ui ux design uidesign illustration weather app concept design concept animated
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Bonga

    Bonga

    Cape Town, South Africa

    Desktop Dashboard data iconography blue minimal desktop dashboard
    Mobile Calendar ios interactive calendar minimal ux ui mobile
    Mobile Dashboard interface minimal ui components dashboard mobile
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ryan Brüssow

    Ryan Brüssow

    Cape Town, South Africa

    Cultish® Branding design agency texture packaging graphic design logo branding design grunge agency branding
    Three Little Words branding illustration website saas website clean minimal user experience saas wedding soft pastel floral user interface ui
    Menlyn Maine Offices apartment architecture ux ui user experience user interface after effects rental office real estate property illustration isometric isometry animation interface design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Derek Clark

    Derek Clark

    CPT

    KOBE! yeet legend
    Finger Pistols fun type font rebound
    Good, Better, Bestest. swears fun games plan
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Justin Evans

    Justin Evans

    Cape Town, South Africa

    404 Page yellow digital design 404 page 404 puppy pug web design daily ui dailyui website graphic digital user interface user experience ux mobile product design ui design
    Settings Widgets notifications cookies toggle emoji modular widgets daily ui settings dailyui digital user interface user experience ux mobile product design ui design
    Financial Advisor Profile Screen settings profile money investment financial ios app dailyui advisor mobile app digital user interface finance fintech user experience ux mobile product design ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

