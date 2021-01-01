Hire illustrators in Oklahoma City, OK

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 39 illustrators in Oklahoma City, OK available for hire

  • Sydney Spears

    Sydney Spears

    Oklahoma City, OK.

    WIP of Sour Pup Lemonade branding logo design character design digital illustration truegritsupply illustrator procreate illustration
    Weird Bunny character design design digital illustration truegritsupply illustrator procreate illustration
    WIP of something weird fire spooky weird rabbit bunny wip design character design digital illustration truegritsupply illustrator procreate illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Emily Enabnit

    Emily Enabnit

    Oklahoma City, OK

    Braum's Identity Reimagined, Pt. 3 vector typography type restaurant oklahoma identity illustrator brand identity ice cream dairy branding brand logo badge design badge
    Braum's Identity Reimagined, Pt. 2 ice cream vector typography type icecream dairy restaurant oklahoma logo badge logo illustrator identity badgedesign branding brand badge
    Braum's Identity Reimagined ice cream oklahoma restaurant type badge illustrator design brand vector logo identity branding typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nate Ward

    Nate Ward

    Oklahoma City, OK

    Otis Instagram Collage logo branding identity brand garage film found retro vintage yellow otis social media instagram flatlay photography illustration collage
    Career Update: Otis Coffee type badge logotype typography mark branding identity logo craft coffee craft handmade boulder colorado brown color brand design creative director brand coffee career
    Craig Proper system icon monogram serif sans green creative pottery custom font black and white design mark branding logo color identity brand type typography
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Ryan Hulseberg

    Ryan Hulseberg

    Norman, Oklahoma

    C19 Explorer - Predictive health data and real-time insights pandemic healthcare health data analytics dashboard simple ui user interface user experience ux minimal white clean
    Vital Consent - Document Editor View wysiwyg product design healthcare consent doc clean minimal visual design user interface user experience documents document
    C19 Explorer Resource Center shapes geometric user interface user experience product design health covid web ui ux healthcare
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Dusky Hamm

    Dusky Hamm

    Oklahoma City, OK

    I'm Awake awake simple mark brand logo icon cup coffee
    New Year, Same Geometric Randomness newyears 2020 clean simple geo geometric vector logotype type mark
    K Explorations typography lettering icons design branding icon simple clean type logo brand mark
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Zachary Burns

    Zachary Burns

    Oklahoma City, OK

    Will Graham vintage distressed photoshop photography stag antlers wendigo hearts heart bloody blood hannibal minimalist movie poster minimal design illustration
    Hannibal suit bloody food black and white tv show photography hearts blood red hannibal simple movie poster minimal design illustration
    Devs abstract alex garland sci fi scifi popart pop art cerebral fan art fanart devs vector movie poster movie simple movies typography minimalist minimal design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • fano

    fano

    Oklahoma City, OK

    The pants - product + cart product checkout cart boutique fashion women ladies chic pants ui mobile clothing apparel shopping
    The pants fashion mobile shopping app ui ecommerce legs category ladies women pants brand clothing apparel cart checkout
    Bonuses profile balance simple clean finances earnings app bonus chart
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mike Anderson

    Mike Anderson

    Edmond, Ok

    Berserk 80s drawing art sketch character design comic comic book illustration comics manga anime berserk
    Night Thrasher 80s drawing art sketch character design comic illustration comicsart manga anime comic book marvel comics night thrasher
    Tomb Raider video game 90s drawing art sketch character design comic illustration comic book comics manga anime lara croft tomb raider
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Sonoma McCullough

    Sonoma McCullough

    Edmond, OK

    Risograph Bust drawing procreate nature character design style design graphic design color illustrator illustration
    Hope jungle star procreate nature character design style design graphic design color illustrator illustration
    Troubled Waters nature oceans procreate drawing space ocean lighthouse style design graphic design color illustrator illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Lynae Hilton

    Lynae Hilton

    Oklahoma City, OK

    Fount [Unused] fount f developer coding code identity typography type branding brand logo
    The Beachwalk Motel ocean waves water sun palm tree palm beach crab inn motor inn motel hotel identity typography type branding brand logo
    10KFAM - Ten Thousand Fathers & Mothers music christian christ church identity typography type branding brand logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Alex Woods

    Alex Woods

    Norman

    Here to eat retro landscape art music album cover funk
    Bud Eazs Cannabis Logo logo design graphic design design illustration vector cannabis branding logo
    Abstract shapes triangle texture daily graphicdesign lighting abstract art abstract art design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.