Hire illustrators in Winnipeg, MB
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 15 illustrators in Winnipeg, MB available for hire
-
Fateh Zid
Winnipeg, MB, CA
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
-
Austin Day
Winnipeg
- Animation
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Robyn Kacperski
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Web Design
-
Ronald Remolacio
Winnipeg, MB
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Daniel Tamkin
Winnipeg, Mb. Canada
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
-
Dawood Siddique
Winnipeg,Canada
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Rui Melo
Winnipeg, Canada
- Leadership
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Shauna Bottos
Winnipeg, MB Canada
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Leadership
-
Phil Letourneau
Winnipeg
- Leadership
- Mobile Design
- Product Design
-
Rita Viana
Winnipeg, Canada
- Animation
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
David SIlva
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
- Illustration
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.