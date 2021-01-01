Hire illustrators in Malang

Viewing 11 out of 335 illustrators in Malang available for hire

  • Puji Ari Setiawan

    Puji Ari Setiawan

    Malang, Indonesia

    SmartR Recruitement Landing Page blue landing page web design recruitment
    SmartR - Dashboard for Recruiter blue green recruiter recruitement dashboard design website web design minimal clean
    SlyChat - Landing Page AI Conversation design clean minimal uiux design saas bot uidesign web design landing page ai conversation conversation ai
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Faiz Al-Qurni

    Faiz Al-Qurni

    Malang

    SaaS 3D Header Illustration hero image colorful clay one page startup saas header hero 3d illustration dashboard homepage landingpage design web ux ui
    Design Startup Landingpage presentation office workspace team startup studio agency homepage illustration landingpage mobile design web ux ui
    Remote Tools Landingpage Design homepage design remote work remote illustration homepage landingpage flat mobile design app web ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Faizuddin Pulungan

    Faizuddin Pulungan

    Malang, Indonesia

    Receply - Nutrition and Recipe App food app uxdesign clean app pizza salad mobile uidesign food mobile app health recipe app illustration nutrition recipe apps ux minimalism design ui
    Bangbank - Mobile App financial money app finance app bank app mobile app mobile ui banking app investment stocks banking bank mobile userinterface apps ux minimalism design ui exploration
    Bangbank - Dashboard financial money app apps dekstop finance app stocks user experience uidesign userinterface glassmorphism banking bank dashboard design dashboard ux minimalism design ui exploration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Hanavi Alvarel

    Hanavi Alvarel

    Malang, Indonesia

    Joboard - Job Findings App - Home, Job Detail, Activity ux design ui design android activity job detail home ios clean ui kit job findings job mobile clean ui design minimal flat app ux ui
    Adagawe - Job Finder Landing Page Design web design website designers website design dribbble designer page landing finder job branding vector typography icon web ux flat ui minimal design
    Belajar.in - Course Dashboard Design statistics progress schedule task study learning courses designer dashboad clean ui vector icon website flat minimal web typography ux ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • firman praadita.

    firman praadita.

    Malang, Indonesia

    Meetly- Online Video Meeting website design vector website uiux illustration design ux ui colorfull 3d animation motiongraphics animation desktop design meeting calling app conference video meeting
    Beauty & Spa Homepage layout design hero section webdesign website design ux ui salon spa beauty monochrome clean ui minimalist homepage design homepage interaction design interaction animation
    Transfer File Application | Exploration mobile ui design app file explorer app uiux mobile app illustration design ux ui clean design clean ui soft glassmorphism sharing app cloud storage cloud app file transfer file sharing file manager
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Musmuliady Jahi

    Musmuliady Jahi

    Malang, Indonesia

    Showy - Digital Agency landingpage flat minimalist blue agency website uiux clean layout design
    Job Finder App app uiux blue minimalist layout design jobs
    Job Finder App app job finder jobs app design uiux blue mobile layout clean design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Happy Sunday

    Happy Sunday

    Malang, Indonesia

    Illustrative Icon Agensip Class vector ui colorful ui design ui ux ux design icon design icon 2d character drawing adobe illustrator illustration design
    Octopus Illustration vector art apparel clothing design t shirt design cartoon vector colorful character design drawing adobe illustrator 2d character art illustration design
    Hippocampus cartoon character cartoon flat illustration character design apparel design t shirt design vector art art drawing adobe illustrator 2d character illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Barly Vallendito

    Barly Vallendito

    Malang, Indonesia

    Cryptoland - Crypto Market App UI Kit trade stock bank fintech finance wallet money bitcoin blockchain cryptocurrency crypto ui8 branding designer clean uxdesign uidesign ux design ui
    Wearup - eCommerce App Ui Kit ios mobile app clothing business uikit ui8 shopping shop cloth uniqlo fashion wear branding designer clean uxdesign uidesign ux design ui
    Stockup - Web App website dashboard web app coinbase bitcoin bank money financial finance trade cryptocurrency crypto stock designer clean uxdesign uidesign ux design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Satriyakur95

    Satriyakur95

    Malang, Indonesia

    Grocery Mobile Apps visual exploration inspiration exploration user experience apps user interface grocery app grocery ios app ios
    Design System Trial For Card UI Kit ui kit design system card cards ui visual exploration inspiration design ui
    HelloPlant Apps plantshop plantapp ios userinterface ux uiux ui inspiration apps plant
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ayik Four

    Ayik Four

    Malang, Indonesia

    Stayin - Exploration. A Kost Recommendation App estate booking app booking mobile app design mobile ui components mobile app mobile user inteface
    Exploration: Stayin – Kost Recommendation Service room booking clean mobile ui user inteface mobile app ux ui 2d design
    Exploration: Stayin – Kost Recommendation Service layout ui clean mobile app mobile app user inteface
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ari Fianto

    Ari Fianto

    Sidoarjo, Indonesia

    Linkjob - Job Search Platform 👌 find job job portal job job seeker job finder employee recruitment agency job search platform website uiux screen daily ui design ui design
    Honze Real Estate Website - Explorations property website realestate homepage website daily ui design uiux screen ui design
    Investindo - Modern Syariah Investment (Homepage) ux app screen daily ui design ui homepage course ui design website investing apps landingpage investment productdesign uiux web design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

