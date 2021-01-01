Hire illustrators in Calcutta In

  • Ritika Barua

    Ritika Barua

    Kolkata, India

    Zero - 36 days of type lettering window pet type zero number letter 36 days of type girl character cat illustration
    Cat baby -Letter Z lettering type alphabet letter z 36daysoftype pet vector 2d cat illustration
    Exploring with Kitty - Letter Y type character wooman girl alphabet 36daysoftype letter y tree vector cat 2d illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • AMEE

    AMEE

    Kolkata, India

    Happy New Year 2020 designer logo digital marketing business solution self promotion advertising marketing collateral marketing strategy branding poster design graphic design newyear
    PhonePe Landing Page redesign | Landing page design product designs product page download app redesign marketing website marketing site landing page design website design business website app website product website phonepe landingpage
    Dance School Logo | Indian Classical Dance Logo bengali logo kolkata classical dance piyali dance institution dance institution bharatanatyam indian classical institution logo dance school traditional logo traditional art logo design logo mark dance logo
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Pinki Ghosh Dastidar

    Pinki Ghosh Dastidar

    India, kolkata

    Mobile App dashboard figma mobileapp ui mobile app dribbble ux design
    Movie app figma web mobileapp ui mobile app dribbble ux design
    Mobile App website adobe xd web mobileapp ui mobile app dribbble ux design
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Shakti tanwar

    Shakti tanwar

    Kolkata, india

    Food ordering mobile app design interface uiux ui food app food order food service food delivery food app design app ui
    Empty state Illustrations graphic design illustration empty state illustration
    illustration | introvert | Flat character illustration avatar xd illustration sad happy flat illustration private introvert character character design illustrator
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Abhishek Choudhury

    Abhishek Choudhury

    Kolkata, India

    t shirt minimal design vector illustration graphicdesign branding
    Logo Design icon logodesign design logo illustrator vector graphicdesign branding
    Wordmark logo illustrator vector illustration graphicdesign branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Rajat Subhra

    Rajat Subhra

    Kolkata, India

    Stairs design 3d composition composition latest blender 3d stairs 3d illustration abstract 3d visualisation 3d artist blender 3d art
    Movie Night 🎥 night movie night movie isometric room 3d art 3d artist illustration 3d visualisation blender isometric 3d isometric 3d
    Life In A Jar cycles concept art plant life oxygen 3d visualisation 3d artist blender 3d art ui 3d
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Susmita Barman

    Susmita Barman

    Kolkata , India

    original flower graphic design minimal art icon vector logo illustration design
    S logo minimal art typography icon vector logo illustration design
    J1 240120 graphic design art minimal typography icon vector logo illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Santanu Singha

    Santanu Singha

    kolkata, india

    Quick exit pop-ups popups landing page design mobile app typography vector branding ux minimalistic design app design illustration graphic design flat ui design web web design ui user interface
    Dashboard of Invoicing You - V 1.0 mobile app website graphic design minimalistic design logo icon ux vector typography app design illustration flat ui design web ui web design user interface
    Domain Leads Landing Page landing page design branding flat ui design typography user interface type web app app design web web design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ratul Dutta

    Ratul Dutta

    Kolkata, India

    Morphing Icons minimal flat illustration animation design graphic design icon ui ux logo
    Figures interface vector 2danimation aftereffects uianimation animation elements product design uidesign uiux ui graph ui graphic design design
    Level Up 2d animation animation displacement type play typography after effects aftereffects design illustration ui
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Hello Vector

    Hello Vector

    Kolkata, India

    Valentine's Day Graphics design graphics clipart vector illustration couple love minimalist valentinesday valentine day valentine
    Christmas Graphics Collection christmas party xmas party xmas flyer xmas card xmas merrychristmas merry xmas christmas flyer christmas tree christmas card christmas
    New Year 2021 Collection branding art graphics design illustration vector new year 2021 2021 new year
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Biswajit Das

    Biswajit Das

    Kolkata, India

    Login and Registration - Clean &Minimal visual design illustration 3d interaction ux ui
    MINIMAL but BIG TYPOGRAPHY Web Concept webdesign landing page concept ux ui typography
    Ecommerce Full Website Deisgn brand identity visual design typography user experience user interface web ui webdesign
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

