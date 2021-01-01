Hire designers in Waterloo, ON

  • Kevin Moran

    Kevin Moran

    Toronto

    Icons, Icons, Icons (again...) icons navigation toronto tech calculator kira green bank lock key suitcase
    Album Cover Art pastels cactus planet watch artwork monoline vector music art album
    Digital Document Review document paper globe compass dna toronto tech
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Sarah Parton

    Sarah Parton

    Kitchener

    TouchBistro's User Onboarding Journey Map experience design user experience information design sketch product design user interface touchbistro user journey map customer journey map experience map journey map
    Daily UI #001 userinterface uipractice simpleui login form fields dailyui001 dailyui
    Ketogenie — A Nutrition Tracking App health app health atomic design design system ui user interface ux user experience dark mode ketogenic keto tracking app tracking nutrition native app mobile design app design ios app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Bohdana Tyshchenko

    Bohdana Tyshchenko

    Waterloo, ON

    Smart Home System smart smartdevice logo adobe illustrator design software design webdesign uidesign smart home ui ux figmadesign figma iot smarthome
    College's Website Design illustration vector design illustration design adobe illustrator ux figmadesign figma illustration art ui
    Flat Styled Illustration illustration design design branding typography icon logo vector art illustration adobe illustrator flat illustration flat design illustration art
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Chris Sisti

    Chris Sisti

    Hamilton, ON

    The Sanderson Sisters sanderson sisters mid century vintage retro pinup pin up illustration characters witches hocus pocus disney halloween
    Halloween Icons Set Pt2 halloween icon set icons spooktober vector design graphic illustration
    Cycling surface design pattern pattern design illustration cycling bicycling bicycles bicycle
    • Illustration
  • Paul Lapkin

    Paul Lapkin

    Toronto, Canada

    The King of LA base and bloom typography type album branding editorial poster print ui design grid photography gradient psychedelic nba basketball los angeles lakers los angeles lebron james sports
    Junipurr Mobile Cards grid web design ecommerce product page gold jewelry junipurr art direction branding logo dark interface landing website design ux ui
    Junipurr Logo 2020 wordmark space moon illustration design symbol icon vector branding logo
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Abo

    Abo

    Toronto , Canada

    CIP KIA Laning Page unique ui booking book rent room airbnb picture uidesign web desktop design ui design gold black landing page landing hotel reserve airport
    CIP KIA Laning Page flight airline airport ui design app design uniqe black desktop uidesign ui rent room reservation hotel reserve airbnb landing
    Bank Accounts logo web ui ui design landing design uidesign desktop inspireation light panel fintech finance bank account account dashboard
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Divyarajsinh Jhala

    Divyarajsinh Jhala

    Waterloo, Canada

    Animal Rescue App - UI & UX Design appui concept graphic design flat rescue animal mobile ui creative minimal app design app mobile design ux ui
    Animal Rescue Landing page - UI & UX Design concept landing page redesign minimal rescue animals design creative webdesign web ux ui
    Nikol Healthcare UI & UX Design creative graphic design health modern medical pharmacy website design webdesign redesign design web minimal ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Elijah Madonia ⚡️

    Elijah Madonia ⚡️

    Toronto | San Francisco

    Fountain Redesign testimonials homepage hiring tech startup home landing
    Camp Dover Website write-up featured creators landing editorial editorial art designer
    404 Page page not found help pool drowing sketch ui landing page 404
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Gabriel Lam

    Gabriel Lam

    Toronto, Ontario, Canada

    Onboarding Users | Blog Illustration art vector logo branding character design color interaction design web design illustration
    SafeStep Homepage
    be Ride Hailing (Redesigned) app design branding typography illustration ui interaction design uiux ride hailing product design ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Rosey Cheekes

    Rosey Cheekes

    Toronto, Canada

    Contemplation kids food character happy vector illustration cute
    The Great Wave off Kanagawa torontoartist popart colorful illustrator animal character vector illustration cute
    Absolutely Normal Still Life colorful illustrator character design character food vector illustration cute
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Edison Li

    Edison Li

    Kitchener, ON

    Low Poly 3D Illustration rendering 3d modeling illustration car blender 3d blender 3d art
    Dashboard Design ui saas dashboard
    Onboarding Feature Tour feature tour onboarding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

