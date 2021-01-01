Hire designers in Volgograd

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 11 designers in Volgograd available for hire

  • Natalie Chukhareva

    Russia, Volgograd

    IPTV interface middleware smarttv android application design pages screen interface ux ui iptv
    IPTV UX/UI android design tv smarttv icon ui ux interface iptv
    Apple service vector illustration mobile teaser ui icondesign grid macbook icons design interface website iphone android ios apple
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ekaterina Korolevskaya

    Volgograd, Russia

    Fantasy Woman drawing gold roses blondie fantasy woman photoshop illustration girl flowers art
    Hello dribbble! flowers girl debut artwork art photoshop illustration hellodribbble hello dribbble
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Andrey Vagengeim

    Volgograd, Russia

    Animated Stickers stickers feminism aftereffects after effect animation motion graphics motion design
    Animated Stickers stickers feminism aftereffects after effect animation motion graphics motion design
    Animated Stickers stickers feminism aftereffects after effect animation motion graphics motion design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ilya Kramarev

    Volgograd, Russia

    therimage color after effects logo
    Horse? Of corse. poster
    I Want To Ride My Bicycle bicycle pattern c4d poster
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Vasily Belenok

    Volgograd

    Glass dribbble c4d 3d art design airdar
    Icecream cartoon design vector illustration dribbble design airdar
    # cartoon vector illustration flat dribbble design airdar
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Oleg Dragunowski

    Russia, Volgograd

    sushivesla dragunowski food app mobile app sushivesla сушивёсла
    Telegram concept mobile app design dragunowski music player bots chats concept telegram
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Ashe Hecarim

    Volgograd

    Login form buddy retro ux mobile ui signup app design register mobile login log form in app
    Floor Number Sign floor sign graphic ui minimal flat design
    Видеонаблюдение cctv website web ux ui minimal flat design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Stepan Smirnow

    Volgograd, Russia

    Jacques cartoon vector illustration beatle character graphic design
    ninja beetle cartoon illustration vector character graphic design
    The Chemical Beetle cartoon graphic design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Gevert_art

    Volgograd,Russia

    IMG 20200726 155811 typography type illustrator art logo illustration icon design branding
    IMG 20200726 202142 type typography illustrator art logo illustration icon design branding
    IMG 20200802 131512 icon design branding logo illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Pavel Danilov

    Volgograd

    Steam app concept gaming steam games product design product android ios aplication app uxui ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Александр

    Volgograd, Russia

    This user has no shots
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

