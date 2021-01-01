Hire designers in Venezuela
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 132 designers in Venezuela available for hire
-
Veronica Iezzi
Venezuela
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
jesuslab
Venezuela
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Carlos Medina
Zulia, Venezuela
- Brand / Graphic Design
-
GALAXY4RT
venezuela
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Leonel Velasco
San Cristobal, Venezuela
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Ilya Studio
Morroco
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- Web Design
-
Fernando Aleta
Maracaibo, Venezuela
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Keitsy Castillo
Venezuela
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Jose M Perez
Venezuela
- Animation
- Illustration
- Web Design
-
Liz Yelud Adra
Caracas, Venezuela
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Andrés González
Venezuela
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.