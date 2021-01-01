Hire designers in Uganda

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 29 designers in Uganda available for hire

  • Marvin Serunjogi

    Marvin Serunjogi

    Uganda - East Africa

    Excello II brand identity design identity design logo design identity brand identity design brand and identity branding
    Excello logo design identity design brand identity graphics brand identity design graphic brand and identity branding logo
    Evadam logo design typography brand identity brand identity design identity brand brand and identity logo branding design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • kenneth manana

    kenneth manana

    kampala

    app mock up Final 04 app design
    app mock up Final 05 app design
    app mock up Final 2 app design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • OKURUT ERIC

    OKURUT ERIC

    kampala, Uganda

    Town Hall Event illustration typography typo adobe illustrator graphic design
    Light typography adobe illustrator
    Poster illustrator photoshop poster design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  • Enktoons

    Enktoons

    Kampala, Uganda

    IMG 20200921 WA0056 design illustration characterdesign
    IMG 20200921 WA0059 characterdesign design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Michael Mukisa

    Michael Mukisa

    Uganda

    SERON purple logotype letter c lettering creative logo typography minimal flat illustration branding logo design
    RIQRA graphicdesign lettering creative logo brand identity branding logotype logo design
    pandaa package design creative logo brand identity snack pack product design lable illustration logo design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Vincente Prince

    Vincente Prince

    Kampala, Uganda

    Bedazzle Interiors Mobile web graphic design
    Bedazzle Interiors ux website design
    Zimba women women empowerment website design
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Kamya D. Timothy

    Kamya D. Timothy

    Kampala, Uganda

    Workout Android App Concept design concept android app user interface design ui design
    Workout App Concept app design ui app concept design android app user interface design ui design workout app
    Quick Workout App Concept android app design design concept android app ui ui design app workout tracker workout app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Micheal Foss

    Micheal Foss

    Kampala

    This user has no shots
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • love

    love

    kyenjojo Uganda

    This user has no shots
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Isratech

    Isratech

    Uganda

    Soccer player website template player website football team website soccer player website template soccer player template
    Portfolio Design with free Adobe XD, HTML, SCSS & JS files. responsive portfolio responsive design responsive website design portfolio site portfolio design portfolio website portfolio
    Gaming Gear (Head Phones) product design. front-end development graphic design web design ui ux product design ui ux design gaming headphone gaming website headphones
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Kayondo Edward

    Kayondo Edward

    Kampala, Uganda

    Groom - Dark Mode
    Groom Design groom
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.