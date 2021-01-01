Hire designers in Sweden

Hire designers in Sweden

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 267 designers in Sweden available for hire

  • Marcus Gellermark

    Marcus Gellermark

    Stockholm, Sweden

    24 × 24 Icon set 💳 icons icon app web fintech home receipt document settings card user creditcard notification
    Happy Holidays! 🎄❄️ illustration app diorama wholefoods blender 3d animation 3d christmas ios iphone
    All Aboard! 🚂 icons eevee dark mode ticket train blender 3d illustration ios app iphone
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Nabil ✪

    Nabil ✪

    Sweden

    Stealth Plus Logo logo design logotype logo branding
    Dashboard List Style dashboard ui dashboard design dashboard
    Dashboard Design for Client dashboard app ux dashboard design dashboard ui dashboard ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Emir Ayouni

    Emir Ayouni

    Gothenburg, Sweden

    Raw Hide Effect Kit for Photoshop texture textures g.a.r.m. company garmco garm co raw hide effect kit illustration growcase ps actions photoshop action set
    HAUNT - Brush Set for Procreate (Clean & Gritty Inkers/Liners) salems lot horror haunt growcase illustration garmco garm company liner brush liner brushes inkers inker procreate brush set
    Illustrations for G.A.R.M. Co. Procreate Brush Bundle illustration growcase designer goods bundle g.a.r.m. co. garm co hula girl pinup pin up procreate brushes
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Olle Engström

    Olle Engström

    Gothenburg

    Zumper - My happy place (Sam) motion illustration 2d loop animation
    Zumper - My happy place 2d loop illustration motion cel gif animation
    Pinata boy run cycle character gif animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Daniel Isedal

    Daniel Isedal

    Falkenberg Sweden

    Train kid childish isedal aftereffects animation train playing illustration colorful happiness playful illustrator kids gif loop animated
    Hej Hello Hola Yo! preset smooth hola hello animatedgif typo loop aftereffect typography design animated gif animation illustration
    Google Transform automation automated motion design motiongraphics isedal transforming animals animated gif plane butterfly bird after effect aftereffects origami simple clean animation animated google design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Frans Bergström

    Frans Bergström

    Sweden

    Artistic License logo unique type strange wierd different experimental unique flat worn distressed rugged rough typeface type typography wordmark
    Dividers graphic divider graphic design illustration sketchy rough distressed drawing sketch flat visual design designer logos logo icons icon tool dividers
    Happy holidays illustration graphic flat minimalistic minimal toys train snowing line-art line art lineart gifts christmas holiday winter snowman snow illustrator illustrations illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Amina Kotomanova

    Amina Kotomanova

    Linkoping, Sweden

    Siberian Forest – Comptech 2021 green flat drawing night forest illustration
    IMG 2030 handdrawing line flat purple pink novosibirsk nsk wimmelbuch blackfriday cats fresco illustration
    Black Friday avatar fresco pink flat cat illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jonathan Olsen

    Jonathan Olsen

    Stockholm, Sweden

    New about page animation development frontend web branding code design website
    Collabs: New website release website design design frontend development webdesign collabs website
    Snap Animation Update web design webdesign web 3d animation 3d illustration code animation design css animation design website
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Ryan Pittman

    Ryan Pittman

    Stockholm, Sweden

    Aggregate banking colorful interface product transactions banking app account savings finance banking ios mobile ux minimal ui
    Calls interface product app minimal ux conference video phone clean calls ui mobile ios
    Mobile app marketing dashboard web stockholm ux campaigns web app uiux product data clean marketing analytics funnel minimal interface dashboard ui app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • David Huynh

    David Huynh

    Stockholm, Sweden

    Search in Klarna app principle ios klarna app mobile fashion shopping products search
    Banking App ios minimal fintech finance graph balance money transactions banking mobile app product design ux mobile ui
    Airbnb concept booking interior simple iphone 2019 interface housing mobile rent minimal monochrome product design ios concept app airbnb
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Fabian Arbor

    Fabian Arbor

    Malmö

    BonusLounge Logo colorful logo logo rainbow dribbble behance adobe logo design
    Gravity Cloud (24-Hour Logo Challenge) cloud logo
    Ghost Logo, 24-Hour challenge behance dribbble adobe rainbow logo design ghost logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design

