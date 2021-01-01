Hire designers in Stuttgart

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 49 designers in Stuttgart available for hire

  • Timo

    Timo

    Stuttgart, Germany

    Space travel app prototyp ux ui mobile after effects animation minimal figma universe space dark frosted glass glassmorphism app
    Website product page high-fidelity vray maya 3d ecommerce product page website design scroll animation 3d prototype after effects minimal figma animation ux ui
    Website marketing campaign interface design bottle baseball bat joint trunk dildo cgi marketing website campaign art 3d figma ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Aleksandar Basara

    Aleksandar Basara

    Stuttgart

    I am a founder wearefounders inspiration iamafounder founder
    OHMONDAY Beta landing page colour nocode carrd landing page branding vector typography illustration design dailyui
    FREE Startup Landing Page Template 02 for carrd.co freebies freebie template website startup carrd landingpage landing page design landing page landing ui typography illustration colour design dailyui
    • Leadership
  • Claudia Virzi

    Claudia Virzi

    Stuttgart

    Celebrating Summertime beach sun dribbleweeklywarmup summertime summer warmup weekly challenge weekly warm-up weeklywarmup palmtrees palmtree pins pin badge design badge logo badgedesign badge icon vector dribbbleweeklywarmup
    Magic Shop websites uxui design ux ui design ux design uxuidesign uidesign ui design uxdesign ux ui uxui screen design screen webdesign website design web design website web ux ui design
    Twitter Login login screen login login page webdesign website design web design website web screen design ux ui weekly warmup weekly warm-up weeklywarmup dribbbleweeklywarmup
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Florian Ehle

    Florian Ehle

    Stuttgart, Germany

    Mysterious Basement - 3D Illustration / Creative Corner story polygonrunway mysterious diorama lights basement monster storytelling isometric creativecorner creative blender3d design illustration blender 3d art
    Haunted Ruins - 3D Illustration / Creative Corner design story palms ruins haunted isometric diorama creative blender3d creativecorner polygonrunway storytelling illustration blender 3d art
    3D Illustration - Forest Road design blender storytelling illustration 3d art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ruben Böhler

    Ruben Böhler

    Karlsruhe

    The Dude The Big Lebowski Mask Challenge movies lebowski thedude dude poster film stay home stay safe stayhome facemask covid-19 covid19 covid coronavirus corona challenge design mask vector illustration
    Wine Store Stylescape Moodboard 2.0⁣⁣ "Traditional" ui ux uiux ui corporate design color logos brand identity stylescape icon typography ux vector branding logo illustration webdesign
    Stylescape Moodboard 2.0⁣⁣ BRAND KEY WORD "cultural + modern" ui ux uiux icon hero layout illustration web webdesign design ui company screendesign xd logo logos moodboard stylescape brand identity branding brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Christopher Himann

    Christopher Himann

    Ludwigsburg, Germany

    SmartOrthese healthy home ui ux healtcare wearable tech wearable smart health mobile app ux ui design
    Pool analyzer | healthy body water ui ux automation ux analytics garden pool healthy mobile smarthome app home ui dashboad design
    Some Plantopedia designs app design application mobile color information plants home dashboad ui ux lexicon plant illustration app ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Maryna

    Maryna

    Stuttgart, Germany

    Daily UI 021 Home Monitoring Dashboard monitoring dashboard dashboard app design app ui smart home app smart home home monitoring dashboard 021 dailyui021 dailyui
    Daily UI 020 Location Tracker deliverytracker location tracker dailyui020 020 figma figmadesign ui dailyui
    Daily UI 019 Leaderboard 019 leaderboard figma dailyui ui
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • henne

    henne

    Stuttgart

    Fail in love fall in love idea fail falling love banana vector minimal
    going wild flat illustration art wild monkey ape chimp illustration design vector
    Thick lines self portrait selfie design thicklines illustration icon vector minimal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UX Design / Research
  • Stefanos Birmpotsoukis

    Stefanos Birmpotsoukis

    Stuttgart

    Encryption Factory design computer tresorit landingpage ui chip cpu data encryption factory
    Bull Logo {For Sale} happy mascot farm village traditional strong horns cow nature outdoor stars animal game sale buy logo character restaurant bull
    Cure Corp {Logo For Sale} pill family people twin sleep chill relax relief office corporate cure mind puzzle stress psychology wellness face therapy logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Younes Fadili

    Younes Fadili

    Stuttgart, Germany

    Design For Good Face Mask Challenge branding respect encouragement challenge facemask piccolo design illustration covid-19
    ZOOM Landing Page Re-Design userinterfacedesign ux website illustration modern simplicity minimalism conception uiux ui redesign concept webdesign photoshop
    multi-cultural creative agency agency website photoshop ux ui simplicity minimalism 3d conception webdesign website
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Shaked Kahana

    Shaked Kahana

    Stuttgart

    Friendship adobe illustrator illustration
    Memories of New Zealand illustration
    Lana Del Rey illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.