Hire designers in Spokane, WA

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 22 designers in Spokane, WA available for hire

  • Renae Lorentz

    Spokane

    Summer Sticker summer trees sticker outdoors woods sunshine illustration
    Mantra illustration folk floral flower mantra tulip
    Mind Readers logo design branding eye psychic mind reader mind illustration logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ashley Marlow

    Spokane, Washington

    Document Storage pattern web design character design character website icon flat branding design vector illustration
    Baba's Candies Labels product design product toffee candy label design package design logo branding design vector
    Clicking Around minimal polka dots character design website clicks mouse character web branding flat design vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Dana Martin

    Coeur d'Alene, ID

    Ladglen Soap typography surface patterns pattern design surface design cosmetics label design soap packaging packaging design graphic design
    Tealet T-shirts digital illustration grunge texture illustrator photoshop food culinary tea logo t-shirt tshirt apparel
    Shark Week character design procreate oceans gif animated gif animation discovery channel sharks shark week
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Josh Giblette

    Spokane, WA

    Smart Haven | Branding
    Shadow Mountain Homes | Branding
    Maple Creek | Branding
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Chris Whalen

    Coeur d'Alene, ID

    Historik Website - Home Page Loading white red blue history historik mobile hero home page home site web design web website
    Historik - Website Concept v1.0 ui sky blue red blue early access early mobile app app app website historik history wip web web design concept website
    Historik App - Explore Map to History Card interface bookmark
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Bryan Murphy

    Spokane, WA

    Leeds Illuminate Logo Concept impact fund education iconography typography branding logo
    Xbox One Launch Media Presentation visual design entertainment storyboard motion graphic
    Premera Illustration Guidelines icon brand guideline illustration branding iconography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Mike Miller

    Spokane, WA

    OBSRVR - Always Watching obsrvr skateboarding texture
    Tarot Deck skateboarding pistole skateboard texture
    Summit Custom Closet Branding mountain hanger summit custom closet branding
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Evan George

    Spokane

    Gorilla Glue halftone vector logodesign lettering custom type typography logotype logo marijuana packaging design mockup print design branding and identity print packaging branding
    Pineapple Kush halftone vector design lettering typography custom type typogaphy type logotype logo marijuana mockup packaging design branding and identity print packaging branding
    Sour Diesel halftone vector design lettering custom type typography type logotype logo marijuana mockup print design packaging design branding and identity print packaging branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • ⚛︎ Atom Parish

    Spokane, WA

    WildRide Mobile App gradient purple mobile app design eating food yelp mobile
    HIVE Crypto Dashboard charts graphs creative cryptocurrency dark darkmode digital bitcoin crpyto
    Insurance Agent Info Popup insurance app legal auto cars rating colors insurance
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Cody Thomas

    Spokane, WA

    Monoline Nautical Hotdog Concept monoline corndog weiner hotdog humor restaurant vector logo badge vintage hand lettering typography custom typography graphic design illustration
    Grocery Themed Grad Show pop art vintage typography custom typography graphic design design illustration
    Restaurant Rebrand typography hand lettering award winning custom typography graphic design design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Shawn Branstetter

    Hayden, Idaho

    Travel App Concept prototype figma sketch material ui android ios app ui ux
    Bulk Import prototyping user experience userflows userflow ux design application
    Customer Onboarding userflow dashboard application app ui ux
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

