Hire designers in Slovenia

  • Seke Nikola

    Seke Nikola

    Slovenia

    Social Media Scanner qr code scan social media mobile ux ui
    Movement Watches app mobile design ui design watch mobile ux ui
    Tutorial Finder - UI mobile ui design mobile app tutorial design ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Nati Be

    Nati Be

    Slovenia

    Blood pressure blood pressure people illustration girl people illustration flat character natimade
    Happy Xmas old lady people gifts santa claus xmas christmas emotion sticker flat 2d natimade
    Singing boy people singing boy childrens book emotion app icon illustration flat 2d character natimade
    • Illustration
  • Simon Tratnik

    Simon Tratnik

    Slovenia

    Chatbot Builder web app vr medical virti tool scripting web app builder chatbot
    Kardia Smart Home app dark theme thermostat smart home app mobile kardia
    Networking App marketplace web app mobile platform app networking
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Vesna Skornsek

    Vesna Skornsek

    Slovenia

    Floral Heart spring botanical flowers cute love ornament folkart valentines day heart flat floral vector digital illustration illustration
    Happy Halloween cute scary holiday trick or treat pumpkin halloween vector digital illustration illustration
    Cinderella butterfly pumpkin mouse dove stepsister stepmother princess magic fairy tale cinderella poster flat flowers vector digital illustration illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Iva

    Iva

    Ljubljana

    Banner no.3 / Learn banner ad web design futuristic animation dark ui clean ui web ui mobile app mobile mobile ui ui design holographic ui hologram gradient ui ui banner banner design banner
    Gender pay gap / Close the gap mobile ui design art gender gender equality illustration cta micro interaction user experience ux iridescent gradient design gradient uiinspiration animation dark ui ui design ui
    Digital craftsmanship design holographic font iridescent inspiration gradient futuristic web design dark ui clean ui animation prototype
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nemanja Milo

    Nemanja Milo

    Nova Gorica, Slovenia

    Sideline.io Illustration ui colorful concept website startup red art illustration art illustration
    Primpy Platform ios logo branding black uidesign uxdesign mobile white web application website ux ui
    IntraLighting Responsive architecture light website clean white modern concept web mobile black ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Sindy Strife

    Sindy Strife

    Koper, Slovenia

    iPhone Mockup UI software ad carousel mockup iphone mobile gradient app ui
    Fit app uxdesign mobile design ux ui workout sport recipe food healthy food coach app gradient dark healthy living fitness app health app healthy lifestyle fitness
    Social media app media social app social dailyui ios daily ui colorful uxdesign mobile iphone gradient app design ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Robert Kunc

    Robert Kunc

    Logatec, Slovenia

    DLC #09 - Streaming music startup - Beat logotype logomark logomaker dlc branding logo design adobe illustrator logodesign logo dailylogochallenge
    Brass peak - DLC #08 adobe illustrator monogram logo monogram logo design logodesign logo dailylogochallenge
    Zavana 3dlogo logodesign logo dailylogochallenge
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Urška Čokelj

    Urška Čokelj

    Slovenia

    Twitchls 404 page redesign website minimal design web app icon ux branding ui
    Twitchls redesign web app minimal design branding ux ui
    Twitchls redesign twitch uidesign uxdesign branding icon web website design minimal
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Polona Kopac

    Polona Kopac

    Ljubljana, Slovenia

    Settlers of Catan Board Game design game design play challenge settlers of catan vector board games rebound branding weekly challenge dribbbleweeklywarmup packaging desing package board game catan
    Pine Forest Dribble pine tree liner linework lines linea lineart illustration
    Make-up Designory Product Photos 2019 - Face branding brushes photograph photographer photoshop face foundation product photography products cosmetics photography photo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Igor Dumencic

    Igor Dumencic

    Slovenia

    Sales Funnel - Landing Page landing page design graphicdesign ux ui design uiuxdesign uidesign webdesign home page landing page salesfunnel
    Minimalistic Contact Page webdesign minimalist uiuxdesign uidesigner uidesign webdeveloper contact page graphicdesgn website design website uxde
    Awarly - Creative Agency Website user interface design agency landing page agency branding design creative ui design landing page website agency
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

