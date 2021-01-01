Hire designers in Serbia

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 478 designers in Serbia available for hire

  • Alex Krugli

    Alex Krugli

    Serbia, Novi Sad

    Music Room stuff musician rockstar nostalgic geek shop guitar instruments puzzle game design illustration flat design pop culture elvis rock room music
    Istanbul Travel Icons illustration logo travel iconset symbols blue mosque hagia sophia flat design tourist landmarks icons turkish turkey istanbul
    Istanbul Travel Icons world design illustration vector vector icons travelling iconset detailed flat circles tourist landmarks turkey circle icons travel istanbul
    • Illustration
  • Dimitrije Mikovic

    Dimitrije Mikovic

    Beograd

    Brandystra Distillery symbol mark icon logo monogram letters traditional spirit distillery istra brandy
    Panta Rei Astro portrait head symbol mark icon logo astrology rei panta spark star moon sun planets woman
    Olive Tree luxury symbol mark icon logo olive oil grow leaf branch fruit tree olive
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Vladimir Biondic

    Vladimir Biondic

    Serbia

    Depth smooth transition app motion visual typography images landingpage website artdirection layout digital clean minimal bold product ux ui design
    Depth simple app landingpage web images visual bold brand digital typogaphy product artdirection clean minimal layout design ux ui
    Confidence bold brand visual web artdirection image digital animation gradient website simple landing typography app ux ui clean images product design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Dejan Baric

    Dejan Baric

    Novi Sad, Serbia, Europe

    Bloom - Blog Redesign blog websiteblog website uidesigner web ux uiux userinterfacedesign design webdesign ui
    WeSwim - Summer Mobile mobileappdesign mobileapp mobileuiux mobiledesigner mobile web ux uiux userinterfacedesign design webdesign ui
    Sef - Brand Identity logoillustrated logobranding logodesigner illustration brandidentity branding logo logodesign
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Zeljko Ivanovic

    Zeljko Ivanovic

    Serbia

    Vegan Guru negative space minimalist minimal logo logo design logo designer vegan health healthy food plant food veganism vegan restaurant logo vegan logo vegan guru
    CannaOil branding animal logo negative space minimal logo design logo designer minimalist medicine cannabis logo drop organic hemp logo cannabis business logo weed logo marijuana hemp oil logo cannabis drop logo cbd oil logo cannabis oil
    Music Heart music logo modern music logo logo design negative space minimalist minimal logo design logo designer music school logo music in heart love music music note heart music heart logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Danilo Tanic

    Danilo Tanic

    Novi Sad, Serbia

    Product Blog state product post minimal patterns illustration landing page web clean ux ui hover blog
    Community Paywall app mobile add post illustrations icons plan subscription upgrade paywall ux ui clean community
    Website Update 2021 animation personal memoji lottie doodles clean white product visual ui email iconography brand crisp designer
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Nikola Obradovic Design

    Nikola Obradovic Design

    Belgrade, Serbia

    ONDSN | Stickers web head avatar face blue design logo illustration ondsn print design vector typography graphic design bold flat modern branding stickers nikola obradovic design
    Blast From The Past | #1 bird whale pencil adobe typography nikola obradovic design ondsn archives print design graphic design bold retro linear sticker patch branding illustration symbol logo vintage
    NXGN® | 2021 logo brand guide typography print design graphic design nextgen coffee ondsn nikola obradovic design gradient holographic holo minimalistic simple modern food and beverage packaging design visual identity brand design branding coffee
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Vukasin F.

    Vukasin F.

    Belgrade, Serbia

    Agrippa Layout v2 book poet poem dark typography webdesign layout web clean minimalist design ui
    Agrippa Poem - Layout exploration author poetry article book dark typography poem clean webdesign web layout minimalist design
    Mercantile Exchange Branding Exploration banking brand brand identity money platform trading platform trading bitcoin crypto fintech branding exchange layout clean minimalist design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Stefan Kitanović

    Stefan Kitanović

    Serbia

    Logofolio vol 7 behance black and white graphic design logofolio minimalist modern vintage negative space simple clean branding geometric logo design logo
    Mary Bees Honey modern vintage lineart geometic clean beekeeping beekeeper mjod honey bee viking norse honeybee honey simple branding geometric logo design logo
    Flora's Botanicals Logo plants art nouveau vintage apothecary portrait woman flowers botanical logo natural floral flora flower botanical botanicals modern vintage clean branding geometric logo design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Damjan

    Damjan

    Novi Sad, Serbia

    1. FC Union Berlin | Logo Redesign the iron ones berlin fußball deutschland germany bundesliga logo football soccer futbol soccer logo football logo football crest logo redesign 1.fc union berlin
    Stellar Vortex Logo logo design for sale abstract logo idea exploration logo design concept logo designer professional vortex logo star logo
    Crypto 'S' Logo logo lettermark crypto logo abstract logo exploration logo design idea logo design concept logo designer professional
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Marko Ivanovic

    Marko Ivanovic

    Cacak, Serbia

    SINCERE gradient typography logo designer cosmetics healthcare beauty care logo design
    БИТ — Book Design typography brand identity branding writer writting stories story poetry education publishing house print book cover book design
    Pressland Deck keynote powerpoint graphicdesign branding news team illustrations newspaper data charts ux ui graphs fundraising pitch deck
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.