Hire designers in Seattle, WA

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Eugene Machiavelli

    Eugene Machiavelli

    Redmond, WA

    Money Transferring App Concept bank app investment stocks banking user interface mobile design finance app banking app fintech finance financial app
    Cosplay Platform Website motion graphics ui design animation interaction website transition cosplay platform transition illustration web design website animation
    Logo Animation for a Startup Mentorship Platform motion graphic design shakuro visual identity identity brand logo design animated illustration motion graphics logo branding design ux interaction ui transition motion design animation
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Shakuro Graphics

    Shakuro Graphics

    Redmond, WA

    Finance Management Characters Illustration: Discussion illustration art character characters business characters manager team discussing processes business work management finance discussion contracting illustrator vector shakuro art design illustration
    Finance Management Icons icon iconpack iconset digital art illustration for web flat graphic banking wallet bank icons management finance illustrator vector shakuro design art illustration
    Finance Management Illustration: Analysis And Teamwork teamwork analysis management finance graphic character design character illustration digital art illustration for web flat illustration art character illustrator vector shakuro art design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Derric Wise

    Derric Wise

    Seattle

    Darkwolf conan the barbarian barbarian darkwolf animation fantasy vintage fire and ice
    Freelance Ain't Free branding design work life drawing illustration design work freelance
    SPACED deadeye wise derric gold color jaws tooth spaceship old stardust star 60s lettering mind halftone skull spaced spacex space illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Alexander Mostov

    Alexander Mostov

    Seattle

    Nakashima Mini Comic - Detail 1 graphic novel comic woods furniture ui logo design people character texture art editorial drawing illustration
    George Nakashima layout design wood editorial bio people character art drawing graphic novel mini-comic comic illustration
    Thanks Mom cute kidlit art kidlit childrens book picture book swimming animals character art editorial drawing illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Joanna Ngai

    Joanna Ngai

    Seattle, WA

    Inner Court chinese architecture minimal voxelart render 3d voxel illustration
    Tunes magicavoxel television stereo tv synth retro voxelart render voxel 3d illustration
    Apothecary interior architecture 3dart apothecary voxelart render voxel 3d illustration
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jeret Coe Chiri

    Jeret Coe Chiri

    Seattle, Washington

    Daniel Donato x Cosmic Country horseshoe cosmic country daniel donato
    Vans tree surf skate lockups badges shoes vans
    Self Portrait illustration self portrait 3d model
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Olivia Malone

    Olivia Malone

    Seattle, WA

    Brit Girl england happy fashion woman girl dance british animation gif illustrator hand drawn procreate design illustration
    No Timelines Please feminism texture scissors self care self love life woman girl timeline people illustrator hand drawn procreate design illustration
    Good Morning furniture dog woman tea texture home apartment breeze animation gif people illustrator hand drawn procreate design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Michael Moodie

    Michael Moodie

    Seattle, WA

    Dream State * liquid chrome chrome 3d render 3d creative campaign brand identity branding custom type script typography calligraphy lettering
    Dream State * custom type dark campaign cgi 3d render 3d typography brand identity branding logotype lettering
    Miami Heist - Liquid Gravity Brewing Company retro ipa miami packaging illustration brand identity branding brewery beer can can beer
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Isaac LeFever

    Isaac LeFever

    Seattle, WA

    Old Faithful vintage retro nps wyoming animal works progress administration wpa national park mountain field grizzly bear digital painting 2d procreate illustration yellowstone hot spring deyser old faithful
    Old Faithful mountain drawing wyoming nps forest landscape digital painting 2d procreate illustration works progress administration wpa vintage retro park national yellowstone geyser hot spring old faithful
    Yellowstone wyoming procreate travel poster works progress administration wpa animal vintage retro digital painting 2d illustration park national landscape field old faithful yellowstone grizzly bear
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Shakuro Branding

    Shakuro Branding

    Seattle, WA

    Brand Style Guide For SELECT font typography design elements style identity design style guide graphic design visual identity rebranding logo design logo illustration design branding design brand identity branding brand identity brand design brandbook
    Art-Selling App Identity System product design rebranding logotype styleguide brandbook identity brand design brand identity branding
    Brand Style Guide for Startup Mentorship App visual identity logotype identity brandbook brand design rebranding brand identity style guide branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Kyle Chicoine

    Kyle Chicoine

    Seattle, WA

    ChatApp Homepage web ux ui app webflow figma webdesign
    PS13 Silvia Spirit Rei T-Shirt Design retro halftones screen print texture type jdm car illustration car merch design t-shirt design
    Get Polished Cleaning Website branding ux ui elementor responsive responsive design wordpress webdesign website
    • Brand / Graphic Design

