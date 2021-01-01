Hire designers in Sarajevo

  • Hamidic Kenan

    Hamidic Kenan

    Sarajevo

    Social Movie App people mobile ui red community social friends streaming cinema movie
    Sophia App people clean timesheet times work sophia tasks schedule management project light minimal ui app dashboard app dashboard
    Social Justice bold kids human people youth diversity inclusion justice social ui clean minimal
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Šefik Mujkić

    Šefik Mujkić

    Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina

    Luxury Real Estate Property Listing ux landing page abstract photography black architecture booking rental rent whitespace bold luxury design minimal ui website typography navigation homepage
    Luxury Property Rentals booking property listing white space branding ux management architecture photography landing page real estate luxury rental bold design website ui typography navigation homepage minimal
    Saray Residence Housing Website housing web app homepage architecture booking minimal real estate design system
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Eldin Herić

    Eldin Herić

    Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina

    Door.com Landing Page Website Design vector interaction concept ui purple landing page website illustration animation design
    Klix.ba 2013 Design bosnia design news frontpage webdesign news portal klix.ba klix
    Concept App for your Pet's health record illustration character animation interaction health dog pet iphone ios ui ux app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • inkyy

    inkyy

    Bosnia

    Fitness application design sport fit android application dark colorful app design mobile ui fitness
    Thinkmedia website design web purple fun light creative pink media playfuil colorful web design
    Chuckatext website design creative website web design website ui chat commnunication tlak speach
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Emina Silajdžić

    Emina Silajdžić

    Sarajevo

    SQ logo branding logo design clean
    Hacker news redesign minimal icon typography ux ui responsive colour web challenge clean
    Logo design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Vahid Lupic

    Vahid Lupic

    Sarajevo

    Business Card logo design design visit card card
    EGV typography illustration logotype design vector brand logo design branding logo
    Login app login design login screen login page logo login login form ui design ux design ui ux app design app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Amar Cahtarevic

    Amar Cahtarevic

    Bosnia & Herzegovina

    Login freepik figma design streamline figmadesign figma webapp web app app web illustration user interface design ui design design web design user interface ui
    Social Dashboard - Sign up application web app app ux user experience ui design minimal web design web design user interface ui
    Social Dashboard - Home web app design ux user experience uiux design app web app web user interface design ui design web design user interface ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Lejla Imamovic

    Lejla Imamovic

    Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina

    Custom coaster design cup glass coaster sticker set sticker pack sticker mule sticker circle design pattern shape illustration
    Swopp.me Onboarding login form logout sign in login swap job ipad phone logo work desk type flat web branding ux design gradient office isometric illustration
    Swopp.me Landing page job navigation slider landing page vector branding typography ui design office illustration isometric
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Kemal Avdovic

    Kemal Avdovic

    Sarajevo

    logo process dribble lifestyle brand logo logo process branding
    NUS branding and logo usage mockup logo rendered brand design 3dsmax 3d bottle photoshop package branding 3d art
    NIDDA furniture business card design tag design mockup branding brand design logodesign furniture
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Amir Kadić

    Amir Kadić

    Sarajevo

    HMI Automated Filling Machine machine hmi web user interface web design ux uiux ui design ui design
    Marasym Event App event management checklist invitation event mangement event app event web design ux uiux ui design ui design
    Marasym Event App event management events event app event user interface ux ui design design app design uiux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Aldin Andelija

    Aldin Andelija

    Sarajevo

    TwitchTV - Valelucky streaming logo abstract minimal graphic design logodesign design branding logo
    Ben Davies Property logo for a high quality and personal real es minimal logotype logodesign branding agency logo
    Kasunic Group Logo Design typography agency branding logotype logodesign illustrator design design branding agency vector logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design

