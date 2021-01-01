Hire designers in Russia

  • Dmitry Lauretsky

    Dmitry Lauretsky

    Omsk, Russia

    Real Estate App home home rent house house rent app mobile app design mobile app real estate rent app rent home rent app app ui ux uiux realestate real estate app clean ui minimal mobile property
    eCommerce App ui app interface ios minimal store product ecommerce fashion shop clothes clean gradients e commerce brand e-commerce colorful colors line list
    Project Management Dashboard Design uiux ui design app uidesign clean uxdesign project task management manager chart progress team document activity calendar dashboard web app workspace
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Anton Borzenkov

    Anton Borzenkov

    Saint Petersburg, Russia

    Revenue report lines timeline chart graph beautiful revenue report analytics web
    Specify hours step animation steps business settings week onboarding ui form design scheduler days time selector timer desktop design web hours opening
    Universal Banners Freebie mockup figma percent welcome timer bonus status vip deposit product design download freebie offer banner gradient web dark
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Evgeny Tutov

    Evgeny Tutov

    Moscow

    Leaf Coffee Co. Packaging Part 4 brand identity design logotype brand logodesign typography coffee label coffee branding coffee shop packaging logo branding illustration graphic design
    Leaf Coffee Co. Packaging Part 3 type logo brand identity illustration coffee label label coffeeshop packaging logodesign branding
    Leaf Coffee Co. Packaging Part 2 logotype coffee cup identity design branding brand identity visual identity type typography logo packaging package design coffee wordmark brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Roma Korolev (kaer logo)

    Roma Korolev (kaer logo)

    Vologda

    Eco icon proposal. Three leaves in a triangle. triangle leaves bio eco leaf icon mark logo
    An elephant logo proposal rainbow multicolor animal elephant head mark icon logo
    Looped logo proposal looped loop circle icon mark logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • ALEX BENDER

    ALEX BENDER

    Moscow

    Smudged Cameras illustration icon app iphone ios cameras branding logo graphic design motion graphics animation 3d ui
    Relaxation App (New Level Animation) level flower grow card iphone phone glass relax calm branding cover profile ux ios ui app illustration
    Relaxation App (White Theme) calm relaxaton relax yoga typography illustration cover social profile cards ux ios ui app
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Eduard

    Eduard

    Russia, Ufa

    Food Delivery App food delivery service eat eating mobile app food app food design delivery app tracking app restaurant app recipe app food order
    Mobile Banking App finance banking mobile app investment wallet cryptocurrency exchange crypto wallet money creditcard transaction fintech banking app financial mobile apps finance app mobile bank mobile ui
    Repair Search party event map location navigation mobile ui mobile app mobile design map design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Zhenya Artemjev

    Zhenya Artemjev

    Voronezh, Russia

    Friendship Nikita Gruzovik graphic design friends druzhba nikita gruzovik print design t-shirt japanese cute kawaii illustration
    4000 followers dribbble basketball japanese comic comic art comics typography lettering kawaii type illustration follower followers 4000
    Its nice outside fun character japanese cat lawn grass butterfly ant nature male cute kawaii doodle illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jano Kobalia

    Jano Kobalia

    Moscow, Russia

    LEKI negativespace caucasus dagestan icon illustration vector logodesign logo design branding expedition mountain bird eagle travel
    fuji logo typeface fuji typegraphic grids typography vector logodesign logo design branding
    Geecko letter letters typography vector logodesign logo design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • MishaX

    MishaX

    Russia, St. Petersburg

    Spotty the Giraffe for Telegram telegram animals aniamal giraffe cartoon illustration vector stickers stickerpack character mishax
    Astro Nate illustration animation vector mishax cartoon character telegram stickerpack stickers space alien cosmonaut spaceman astronaut
    Nom | work in progress burger wip character stickers mishax telegram sticker eat nom ladybug
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tanya Shibalkova

    Tanya Shibalkova

    Russia

    Let it grow girl growth flowers vector character illustration procreate character character design illustration
    Eating with dog 2d food ramen noodles eating boy dog character illustration vector procreate character character design illustration
    Mellow flat illustration 2d adobe illustrator people vector illustration flat character illustration vector character character design illustration
    • Illustration
  • Nikita Maslov

    Nikita Maslov

    Kostroma, Russia

    Shadow Peaks stamp mountain mark texture artwork vector illustration
    Take Care type flower chamomile band indie music album cover artwork typography vector illustration
    Digital Reality abstract error desktop shapes body texture artwork vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

