Hire designers in Rochester, NY

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 41 designers in Rochester, NY available for hire

  • Nicole Langford

    Nicole Langford

    Rochester, NY

    Faith and Action | Sermon Series lettering sermon slides church slides powerpoint slides faith sermon series church design
    Wink: Eye Care Brand Guidelines Pt 1/3 logo branding brand identity monochromatic optometrist optometry blues optics winklogo wink eyelogo eyecare eye care
    Barnabas- Son Of Encouragement Sermon Graphic sermon design church sermons biblical vintage barnabas barnabas church design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Allison Kunz

    Allison Kunz

    Rochester, NY

    Kraken Boards Web Design graphicdesign logo logodesign webdesign ocean typography ux ui hawaii surf branding design
    Precision Botanical CBD Packaging Design natural beauty packaging mockup logo cbd cbdoil cbdpackaging packagingdesign packaging
    RIT Weightlifting Club Logo sports branding sports design animal tigers tiger logodesign logo sportslogo sports
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Rebecca Astheimer

    Rebecca Astheimer

    Rochester, NY

    Conference Call Sticker Set lingo corporate badge design badgedesign badge set badges badge sticker set sticker design stickers sticker conference call
    Merry Christmas! blur retro vintage typography dank meme vine merry xmas xmas christmas merry christmas merry chrysler merry crimbus
    Biden Harris 2020. PLEASE. elections election voter humanity democrat democracy decency orange man trump 2020 vote2020 harris biden vote
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ryan Fetzner

    Ryan Fetzner

    Rochester, NY

    5BB Doggin Wrench Bomber Label Final bomber label design beer beer label flat strips stars illustration minimal hops badge design vector logo branding
    5 Branches Brewing Logo Refresh badge design minimal logo branding
    Background Illustration strips stars hops vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • washa

    washa

    rochester

    poured manhattan assets styleframe psd design concept illustration cocktail animation motion graphics 2d
    rcr mojito concept psd cocktails mojito color palette styleframe concept design animation illustration cocktail motion graphics 2d
    stirred old fashioned assets animation motion graphics illustration designs old fashioned cocktail 2d
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Kshitij Sinha

    Kshitij Sinha

    Rochester, NY

    Content Model Layout prototyping lo-fi wireframe information architecture content strategy product design content design ui adobexd
    Check all items from recipe augmented reality recipe motion design ux animation ui
    Favorited Lyrics on Apple Music motion design design apple music animation ui adobexd
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Dennis Gaebel

    Dennis Gaebel

    Rochester, NY

    Hello World website web interface interface design ui layout html vector logo illustration css svg development design typogaphy
    SVG ClipPath : Perceived Loading clip-path javascript html css ui design motion web design development svg
    Real-Time Collaboration : Thumbnail code collaboration tutorial article infographic code editor code development web svg
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Julia Catalanello

    Julia Catalanello

    Rochester, NY

    Le Nomade Logo 1 logo brand identity brand design visual identity branding typography design
    Le Nomade Logo 2 logo brand identity brand design visual identity branding typography design
    Le Nomade Logo 3 icon illustration logo brand identity brand design visual identity branding typography design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Bryan Gonzalez

    Bryan Gonzalez

    Metro NY Area

    NYXL
    NYXL - Overwatch League - Blizzard illustrator design photoshop overwatch league overwatch nyc new york city esports branding affinity photo vector digital design affinity designer graphic design typography
    NYXL - Overwatch League - Blizzard affinity photo photoshop design esports new york city nyc overwatch overwatch league branding vector illustrator digital design affinity designer graphic design typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Karolina Berg

    Karolina Berg

    Rochester, NY

    Eliminate World Waste Website Design web ux nonprofit design bright logo typography ui branding website web design ui design
    Penzeys Spices Rebrand rebranding rebrand dark bright neon food spices typography packaging illustrator illustration design branding
    Modern Day Siren portrait illustration raster procreate design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • John Chichester

    John Chichester

    Rochester, NY

    Color Fields gradient purple vectorart vector adobe illustrator illustration winston-salem
    Silhouette adobe illustrator vectorart vector blackandwhite cityscape winston-salem
    Final Hotel2 01 black and white vector art vector hotel illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design

