Hire designers in Richmond, VA

  • Dixon

    Dixon

    Richmond, Virginia

    Optimally Web typography vector branding design
    Optimally Logo typography icon vector logo brandmark illustrator branding design
    Mega Molecules Logo icon illustrations vector brandmark logo illustrator branding design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Patrick Hamilton

    Patrick Hamilton

    Richmond, VA

    Laffa Ladies jewish food sandwich carrying jewish food mediterranean women laffa brand identity logo branding illustration
    Virginia Patch ocean waves minimal patch sunrise sunset va virginia blue ridge mountains mountains vector illustration
    Work Coffee nike selvedge denim character writing fountain cups mug coffee mug coffee shop coffee work coffee branding illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jeremy Clardy

    Jeremy Clardy

    Richmond, Virginia

    Full Pull :: From Dawn to Dusk - Event Landing Page events event page ui landing page landingpage snowboarding branding epicurrence
    YUMMVEES- Site Build and Brand icons food simple clean branding vegan website ui design
    Good Boy--Landing page landing page design hand drawn dogs ui design logo web design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Ian Wolff

    Ian Wolff

    Richmond, VA

    White Castle Warm-Up redesign whitecastle logo illustration
    MIX IT UP cinema4d 3d illustration motion graphics motion
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ron Salas

    Ron Salas

    Richmond, VA

    Sean 007
    Haunted Duelist ghost spooky halloween illustration
    Spider-Gwen comics superhero marvel comics spider-man gwen stacy spider-gwen
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Jeremy Chapline

    Jeremy Chapline

    Richmond, VA

    Supporting Our Community covid19 flat yellow vector icon design typography symbol illustrator blue illustration
    Collaboration illustration icon texture blue collaboration heart valentines red
    8 vector 2019 new year orange blue race car illustrator illustration after effects hotwheels animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Julia Dugger

    Julia Dugger

    Richmond, VA

    Capital Trees project ad print design illustration
    A perfect day women illustrators women in illustration digital drawing digital illustration procreate childrens illustration illustration
    Portrait women in illustration digital painting portrait digital illustration illustration procreate
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Anna Thérèse Davis

    Anna Thérèse Davis

    Richmond, VA

    Groovy Gang adobe illustrator adobe draw animated illustration hand drawn gif animation motion flat design illustration
    New York Food Illustration flat illustrator adobe illustrator adobe draw drawing sketchbook nyc new york food illustration food illustration
    Monoline Illustration rainbow illustrator vector colorful flat monoline illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ynes Bouck

    Ynes Bouck

    Richmond, VA

    Skincare App Concept sketch wireframes onboarding ui product design app ux ui design
    Cropster Dashboard Redesign app product design dashboard design dashboad ui ux design
    Beauty Tech App Dupe Redesign product design content creation ux ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Justin Wilson

    Justin Wilson

    Richmond, VA

    Sweet Math logo intro after effects animation 2d motion graphics educational script font purple cupcake education youtube math gif logo animation logo
    Chrome Bones Pipes logo 420 tobacciana gray silver chrome purple skulls skull pipes pipe logo
    GearPoint logo logo shop logo reverb musical instruments
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Elijah Vaughn

    Elijah Vaughn

    Richmond

    Smile More Poster dark theme dark 3d art poster art poster
    Nintendo Switch Hero games nintendo 3d branding colorful fun bright ux web ui design
    Saturdays NYC Element motion design motion widget minimal fashion branding ux web ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design

