Hire designers in Rennes
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 58 designers in Rennes available for hire
-
Athina Vamvassaki
Rennes, France
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Juliette Belloir
Rennes, France
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Charlie
Rennes, France
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Product Design
-
Fagostudio
Nantes, France
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Lila Tretout
Nantes, France
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Philippe
Nantes
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Maison Bernie
Nantes, France
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Product Design
-
Florent Simon
Nantes - France
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
🔮 f a n y 🔮
Nantes
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Web Design
-
Alexandra Prévert
Nantes
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Jean-Baptiste Coroyer
Nantes, France
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.