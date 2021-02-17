Hire designers in Quito

Viewing 11 out of 23 designers in Quito available for hire

  • Esteban Moya Viteri

    Esteban Moya Viteri

    Quito, Ecuador

    Darth Vader darthvader chirisart star wars skull flowers illustration design concept design wacom bamboo vector illustration adobe illustrator
    Star Wars; Fan Art darth maul starwars flowers illustration nature design concept design wacom bamboo vector illustration chiris adobe illustrator
    In Memory inmemory pet flowers illustration nature design concept design wacom bamboo vector illustration chiris adobe illustrator
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Bryan Guerrero

    Bryan Guerrero

    Quito, Ecuador

    DKE Academy web education brand ux ui
    Aqui Por Ti UNICEF unicef logo animation animation campaign design idenity brand logo branding
    Seractiva idenity design logo branding brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Coco Vega

    Coco Vega

    Quito, Ecuador

    iPhone 12 icons free variants figma stickers icons icon
    Card reveal interaction reveal card wedding webflow
    Schedule section wedding website wedding webflow
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Luiggi Serrano

    Luiggi Serrano

    Quito

    Aku Aku + Rick and Morty art adobedraw aku aku rick and morty ilustracion
    Ilustración Gatito Sam illustration gatito art adobedraw
    Ilustración Luigi adobedraw art luigi illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Nicolás Díaz

    Nicolás Díaz

    Quito, Ecuador

    Virgilio - Visual Art appdesign app app design web ui ux design web deisgn ui deisgn ui site design design
    Latin American Museum appdesign app web ui ux design web deisgn ui deisgn ui site design design
    Bionic I9 - Web Site web web deisgn uxdesign ui deisgn brand design brand app design app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Juan Guamán Pinchao

    Juan Guamán Pinchao

    Quito, Ecuador

    Ejecutiva mf illustration photoshop
    Pirata illustration photoshop clipstudiopaint pirates
    Angel & Diabla illustration clipstudiopaint photoshop devil angel
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Cesar Coellar

    Cesar Coellar

    New York & Ecuador

    MASCUIDADO logo graphic design design branding
    Regal by Johnnie Walker package johnnie walker packagingdesign regal product design packaging logo graphic design aau photography design branding
    One Nation Music Festival festival poster design poster graphic design aau photography design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Hermes Moreno

    Hermes Moreno

    Quito, Ecuador

    Little dracula frame by frame cartoon dracula vector flat traditional animation motiongraphics illustration characterdesign animation animated gif 2d 2danimation
    Robot Rock animated morphing evolution robot monkey morph flat traditional animation motiongraphics illustration design characterdesign animation animated gif 2d 2danimation
    Self-portrait animated-1 character face traditional animation motiongraphics illustration design characterdesign animation animated gif 2d 2danimation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Neylibeth Morales

    Neylibeth Morales

    Quito, Ecuador

    casa papel
    paris
    Prototype made with Zeplin
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Zara

    Zara

    Quito, Ecuador

    zara logo illustration design
    hestia app illustration design
    witch illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Aleja

    Aleja

    Quito- Ecuador

    Green Llama lettering leaves chew motion logoanimation animation llama logo motion design aftereffects
    Instinto logo motion design aftereffects animation motiongraphics logoanimation logoanimated motion
    NJY Logo waves logo aftereffects motion motion design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

