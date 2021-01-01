Hire designers in Purwokerto

  • Ghina Vita

    Ghina Vita

    Purwokerto, Indonesia

    Money Manager - Financial Apps expense tracker income instagram interface money management money app money financial app finance app financial fintech finance mobile mobile application app uiux ux uidesign mobile app design mobile app
    Weather Application Mobile web design mobile ui mobile application mobile design weathered uxdesign weather icon weather widget weather forecast weather app weather mobile app design ux uiux uidesign ui mobile app mobile design app
    Musica Player woman uiux uidesign illustrator mobile app web webdesign mobile app design mobile music player music app music app ux vector ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Anggayudha

    Anggayudha

    Purwokerto

    Mobile Banking Management App - Visual Design visual design business money management management app banking finance ui design glassmorphism app design
    Jalankuy - Exploration Landing Page exploration scenery vacation traveling web design landing page website homepage design ux ui
    Blood Donation App donor social helper navigation track donation blood apps design app design ux ui
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Faustina Puspamurti

    Faustina Puspamurti

    Purwokerto, Indonesia

    Sign Up Page web website uiux orange dailyuichallenge sign in register login sign up
    Albumin - FAQ Page faq medical healthcare health web website uiux
    Albumin - Careers Page careers page careers medical health healthcare website web uiux
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Abid Hanifussafly

    Abid Hanifussafly

    Purbalingga, Indonesia

    Date Couple - Dating App Concept design challenge tinder branding figma prototype concept dating ux ui
    Grid on Greeneration Homepage on Mobile - Figma Exploration minimalist responsive responsive design gutter column ux ui mobile ui charity grid layout mobile grid
    Grid on Greeneration Homepage - Figma Exploration minimalist clean website concept height width scale mathematics column gutter responsive website responsive web design grid design donate ux ui website web grid layout grid
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Yacob Krisna 🐦

    Yacob Krisna 🐦

    Cilacap, Indonesia

    Badogers Landing Page website worldwide dezign highfidelity wireframe healthy food page landingpage website branding uiux user interface ui ux ui design ui uidesign design
    Redesign Clients on Demand website cleandesign madewithfigma uxdesign ux worldwide clean uisupply uxui redesign website user interface ui ux ui design uidesign ui design
    MyShoes App ux web design webdesign mobile mobile design mobile ui uxresearch figmadesign figma worldwide world mobile app design mobile app uiux user interface ui ux ui design uidesign ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • henrikoal

    henrikoal

    Purwokerto, Indonesia

    Healthy earth illustrator vector minimal illustration icon flat design
    First Shot illustrator minimal flat icon vector logo design illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ardias Elga Kurnia

    Ardias Elga Kurnia

    Purworejo - Indonesia

    NOFAT CLUB - Weight loss landing page body builder muscle yoga landingpage dashboard awards awwwards trends 2021 ui dark clean full image healthy website design landing page dark mode black landing page health weightloss fitness
    Iconhub - Free and fully customized beautiful icons ios ux ui freebies freebie glyph icons line icon icons pack icon design simple-icon website uikit freeicons icon-supply iconography iconpack iconset icons
    Fintech App Exploration buy bills bank iconset card money balance ux blue and white simple design send money mobile app fintech payment
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Zayn Arrosyid

    Zayn Arrosyid

    Banjarnegara, Jawa Tengah, Indonesia

    Logo Maestro Building Construction serious conservative minimalist modern elegant luxury logo building design building construction design logo bussiness professional flat design
    Winaya Beauty Logo lipstick skincare salon women feminime beauty icon vector logo design flat design
    AEROSPACE rocket launched vector bussiness professional illustration logo design rocket logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Nanda Syah

    Nanda Syah

    Tegal, Indonesia

    Full Web Design for Professional Advisor inspiration podcast web podcast personal website personal web ui ux web video web entrepreneur advisor professional website design web web design ui graphic freelancer freelance designer graphic design adobe photoshop
    Fashion Landing Page Design concept landing page concept landing page design uiux designer web designer website design webdesigner ui ux uiuxdesign nature inspiration minimalist web design webdesign uiux landing page freelancer freelance designer graphic design adobe photoshop
    Potrait artwork freestyle urban yellow new inspiration dribbble fiverr modernism potrait artwork adobe photoshop
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • balya ibnu bi malkan

    balya ibnu bi malkan

    kebumen

    Abstract butterfly logo - Available for sale typography illustrator flat app minimal illustration icon vector logo design branding
    Rare Leaf Teas ui web illustration flat minimal icon vector logo design branding
    Dots Letter O Logo. O Letter Design Vector with Dots. illustrator minimal flat app illustration icon vector logo design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • muhammadlukman

    muhammadlukman

    Purwokerto, Indonesia

    the little man flat photoshop vector art illustration
    The Big Head flat photoshop abstract art vector art
    Abstract live photoshop abstract art abstract
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design

