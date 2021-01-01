Hire designers in Pune

  • Manoj Jadhav

    Manoj Jadhav

    Pune, India

    Landing page web web design website screen illustration art man procreate plants vector branding design logo ui uiux landing page
    Mr Chef Landing page johny vino uran vector adobe xd ux design ui design website web page line art line illustration graphic design branding illustration man design plants ux ui page chef
    Chef Illustration food home kitchen screen page landing web flat illustration line art line illustration plants procreate ui branding design vector illustration art man chef
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Bhavin Kotecha

    Bhavin Kotecha

    Pune India

    Vibin Cult blackletter gold poster motiongraphics tattoo pirate goth punk tongue 3d gun leaf skull
    Wine dine french brew pink branding agency brand identity poster wine branding logo design 3d
    Kurotsuchi Mayuri poster cloth smile gold trippy illustration game 3d character character design
    • Animation
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Adithya Ganesh

    Adithya Ganesh

    Pune

    B 36 days of type typography
    A 36daysoftype abstract typogaphy
    Microlearn Logo logo design minimal logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Anil Verma

    Anil Verma

    Pune, India

    Neomorphic UI Design for Reporting Dashboard education neomorphism reports enterprise ux enterprise app enterprise dashboard ux uidesign design ui
    Reporting Dashboard for Education Platform enterprise app education report education report education report design reports and data data visualization data dashboard reports enterprise ux enterprise ux uidesign design ui
    Sticker Design stickers design graphics emoji
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • HS Designs

    HS Designs

    Pune

    Find, Compare, Rate best Marketing Softwares userflow ranking reviews user flow design ui listing ux ui listing ranking and reviews ui ux ranking and reviews website reviews ui ranking ui ranking and review ui
    How it Works Section fintech ui fintech onboarding ux icons flat icon illustration iconography mortgage how it works section mortgage ui how it works
    Justice for all - Claims UI form saas design saas dashboard saas application dashboard web app justice filing claims icon ux ui ui ux insurance contract agreement claims ux claims ui justice ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Prajakta Badare

    Prajakta Badare

    Pune, India

    Logo Branding ux ui logo branding vector illustration
    Online Shopping Store minimal vector design illustration
    logo design branding design illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Ashish Karoshi

    Ashish Karoshi

    Pune

    akux.tips Instagram Channel mobile mobile app uxconsultant uxtips instagram post instagram user experience userinterface ux ui design
    plugable - Dashboard Web App admin dashboard dashboard app dashboard ui control panel ux ui design admin panel webapp
    Delivery Service App Proposal-Splash splashscreen delivery service delivery app ux ui design mobile app mobile concept app courier
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nikita Jadhao

    Nikita Jadhao

    Pune, India

    Contact Us branding mobile concept app ux design ui
    Ganu emoji 😊 logo icon branding vector illustration concept ux design ui
    Ganu mobile ux web icon design concept vector elephants cute illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Anurag Satpathy

    Anurag Satpathy

    Pune, India

    Finance App adobexd ux ui money transfer wallet app wallet transaction app transaction money app money debitcard credit card card bank card bank atm bankingapp banking finance app finance
    Hydration app for apple watch apple watch design iwatch app apple watch adobexd ux ui health app health water app water hydrate
    Property management app adobexd app design ux ui design calendar app calendar bookings management bookings management app bookings app property app hotel management app hotel app hotel management property management app property management
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Pooja Pawar

    Pooja Pawar

    Pune

    Cute Little Hairy Monster monsters monster web design cartoon ipad love flat sketch doodle art ui illustration
    Glass of juice Illustration doodle sketch love cartoon web flat ipad design art ui illustration
    Small Illustration for My Portfolio Website skecth concept art drawing icon design vector cartoon web ipad sketch doodle art illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Angshuman

    Angshuman

    Pune

    Children food box illustration children design graphic design illustration
    Camp design vector logo symbols minimal iconic branding logo design
    Parrot iconic illustration design symbols mark minimal logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

