Hire designers in Portugal

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 429 designers in Portugal available for hire

  • Pedro ET

    Pedro ET

    Porto, Portugal

    Offers - Immomio iOS App real estate status date calendar appointments houses icons list cards app ios app mobile ios interface significa
    Discover -- Immomio iOS App illustration significa interface ios app mobile map icons list search bottom bar house card property real estate
    Bondlayer Pricing landing website desktop features hero footer significa plan grid table pricing table pricing
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Alex Spenser

    Alex Spenser

    Lisbon, Portugal

    Packaging design concepts for Softs branding agency print visual identity artwork art pattern graphic design 3d illustration logo soft materials softs shipping box mailer box packaging packaging design brand identity branding
    Soft Cloth Visual 3d in branding 3d visuals maxon art direction cgi cimputer generated octane render cinema 4d 3d visual identity brand identity branding
    Monthlees Identity logo design visual language pattern visual elements identity design identity system visual identity brand identity identity branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Bohdan Kononets

    Bohdan Kononets

    Lisbon, Portugal

    Parimatch: Live Soccer page leagues livemoments leftmenu bet365 1xbet 1xstavka ligastavok bwin sports bestmomonts livefeed betfeed gambling betting football soccerleague sportsfeed soccer parimatch pm
    Parimatch: Slots page gambling darkinterface bet365 1xbet 1xstavka ligastavok fonbet bwin sportsfeed jackpots slots onlinecasino casino bets betting parimatch pm
    Parimatch: Full home page mobileui soccer sports sportsfeed userinterface provider bookmaker sportsbook fonbet ligastavok onlinecasino casino gambling betting parimatch pm interface ux ui bwin
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ana Moreno

    Ana Moreno

    Porto, Portugal

    Attio — Mobile mockup grid responsive features about attio modules interior tech minimal simple blue colors colours mobile
    Attio – CTA Interaction footer pre-footer shapes management attio powerful modules dark modern tech blue interaction
    Attio — Homepage abstract shapes slider collaboration powerful minimal color interior graphik modern modules dark attio
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Isabel Sá

    Isabel Sá

    Porto, Portugal

    mishmash® — Customizer stationery mishmash significa ui ux notebook ecommerce modal cart customization
    mishmash® — Homepage shop notebook significa mishmash homepage stationery ecommerce ux ui
    mishmash® — Product on Scroll notebook handwritten significa mishmash stationery product page ecommerce ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Kirill Emelyanov

    Kirill Emelyanov

    Lisbon

    3D Icons / Fitness Pack tennis basketball fitness club ui fitness app fitness icon icon set icons 3d cinema4d c4d
    3D Icons / Fitness Pack app illustration branding fitness club fitness app icon set ui icons fitness 3d cinema4d c4d
    3D Fitness Pack fitness club fitness app icon set illustration icons c4d cinema4d fitness 3d
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • João Torres

    João Torres

    Porto

    Opening Credits color illustration branding graphic web music design typography
    Comedy Series Identity graphic vector branding portrait icon illustration typography
    joaotorres.com — Portfolio dark ui design typogaphy dark webdesign website portfolio site portfolio
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Guilherme Gomes

    Guilherme Gomes

    Porto

    Flipping skating rubberhose characteranimation skatepark flipping skateboard element3d joysticksnsliders 2danimation kickflip
    Reel 2020 reel marty mcfly back to the future 3d animation showreel cinema 4d animation
    Ice Cream truck animation cinema 4d van ice cream
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Tiago Silva

    Tiago Silva

    Porto, Portugal

    Toys - Taco Truck dribbbleweeklywarmup menu car brand mexico wood toy ketchup truck food travel icon simple kids branding color cute design vector illustration
    Christmas Time Clock clock ui web atmospheric icon xmas pattern kids star christmas toy santa packaging character design branding cute character design vector illustration
    Toys - Super Car 3d city xmas simple web scene atmospheric branding kids christmas wheels wood travel ferrari car toy cute icon vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jorge Olino

    Jorge Olino

    Lisbon, Portugal

    Mokriya 2019 Q2 Design Newsletter — Illustration header illustration
    Nagarro Annual Report 2020 financial report editorial design nagarro dv branding graphic design
    Max — mileage tracking app logo brand ride sharing tracking mileage logotype logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Hugo França

    Hugo França

    Lisbon, Portugal

    Bulbrite® Solana App iot uiux uxui ui ux product design motion design design app android mobile iphone ios
    Bulbrite® Solana App ux ui motion design product design ux app android mobile ui ios
    Bulbrite® Solana App motion design product design uiux ux design app android mobile ui ios
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.