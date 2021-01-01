Hire designers in Portland, OR

  • Matt Pamer

    Matt Pamer

    Portland, OR

    Workflow design illustration pattern type collage texture geometry layout
    Inspiration Poster geometry design illustration type collage layout
    Digital Security geometry design illustration collage texture layout
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jake Givens

    Jake Givens

    Portland, OR

    Daniel – Series Illustration Set nebuchadnezzar handwriting throne furnace branding illustration lion brush church jesus ministry sermon series babel babylon stone gold daniel bible christian faith
    You Were Made For These Times faith christian bible daniel gold stone babylon sermonseries ministry jesus church brush lionmane lionhead lion illo illustration customtype branding seriesbranding
    'XO' Young Adults Sermon Series youngadults ministry jesus gospel friends dating relationship heart hearts illustration church branding churchbranding church sermonseries sermon
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Johnny Bertram

    Johnny Bertram

    Portland Oregon

    Same Ship Different Bay illustration ocean badge texture seaman boat fisherman sailor ship shirt cotton bureau cottonbureau
    Territory Run Co. Shirt and Patch badge design apparel branding oregon patch running sun trail run texture badge
    Cloud Cap badge design badge logo badges branding adventure mountains mt. hood mthood running custom cabin tree badge patch illustration texture run oregon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jordan Wilson

    Jordan Wilson

    Portland, OR

    BLOCKFORT | Condensed Font vintage font logo design logotype logo fonts dungeons dragons dungeon vintage retro texture snake skull fantasy dnd castle typography type lettering font design font
    Los Angeles, California west coast vintage vintage illustration clouds bird palm tree wave sunset design ocean beach los angeles california illustration
    Billings, Montana vintage bull skull horns lockup typography design flowers skull bull mountain montana illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alex Burch

    Alex Burch

    Portland, OR

    Magical Moth Week Day 3 -- Dreamland Cherry Cider trippy hands moths beer label ux ui design logo typography drawing branding vector illustration
    Magical Moth Week Day 2 -- Lunatic Lager moths beer label icon ux ui design logo typography drawing branding vector illustration
    Magical Moth Week Day 1 -- Easy Tiger Hazy IPA tiger icon ux ui design beer label logo typography drawing branding vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jack Moran

    Jack Moran

    Portland

    Fade the Noise podcast logotype brandidentity branddesign branding logodesign identity sports logo
    Bill abstract collage trailblazers blazers oregon portland sports nba basketball
    NEP negativespace logotype branding brand identity logodesign logo pnw oregon portland
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Lauren Jacobs

    Lauren Jacobs

    Portland, OR

    Protect Grandma's Voting Rights! voting rights hand lettering type into action go vote illustrator procreate granny grandma gif illustration vote
    Immigrants are essential 2021 usa humans portrait essential immigrants hand lettering woman texture colorful illustration
    ~Vaccine from heaven~ portland texture illustration procreate 2021 help syringe health healthcare vaccinated coronavirus covid19 vaccine
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Bunin Dmitriy

    Bunin Dmitriy

    Internet

    Super Basic Icons — Social Set 🐦 free icons icon set graphic design google framer branding emoji logo interface components illustration design symbols freebie social design system figma sketch ux ui
    Super Basic Icons — Interface Set 💻 graphic design free icons icon set iconography branding logo illustration design symbols components freebie design system interface figma sketch ux ui
    Super Basic Icons — Image Set 🖼️ images icon set free icons iconography graphic design illustration components design symbols freebie design system interface figma sketch ux ui
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Jason K Yun

    Jason K Yun

    Portland, OR

    Make Like A Flower And Grow grow floral typography badge illustration growth flower
    Harmonious Existence tile nature hand drawn graphic design flowers bandana birds sun illustration
    Solace In Symmetry symmetry print design illustrator texture color palette illustration hand drawn eye hands flower birds
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jonathan Simcoe

    Jonathan Simcoe

    Portland, OR

    Things Icon for macOS Big Sur figma design macos big sur big sur big sur icon macos icon design icon
    Avo Design Exploration grain noise logo branding figma product design marketing systems brand design brand illustration artwork
    Firefox Icon for macOS Big Sur macos mac iconography icons icon brand firefox
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Marcelo Silva

    Marcelo Silva

    Portland, OR

    Grow Credit Icons brand style iconography colors colorful minimal clean app design ios web design interface website app ui modern illustration iconset icons
    Grow Credit App Store Screenshots interface modern ux ui gradient colorful credit card card creative clean marketing subscriptions ios app ios appstore app screens credit score
    Grow Credit Website web websites creditcard creative modern subscriptions fintech financial credit score grid grid layout layout landingpage app website app minimal clean webdesign website design website
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

